Categories:

Three storylines to watch in MTSU club hockey

Here are three things to keep an eye on before the puck drops on Sept. 5.
Ephraim Rodenbach, ReporterAugust 25, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
Tommy Chunchukov stands with team captain Linden Palmer during practice at Ford Ice Center on Aug. 20, 2025.

For diehard hockey fans, the offseason can be a long haul. MTSU’s supporters are certainly no exception following a historic campaign in 2024.

With September right around the corner, practices are underway in Middle Tennessee as the team looks to build on its best season in club history. Here are three storylines to watch before puck drop this season.

MTSU head coach JJ Murray skates around during practice at the Ford Ice Center on Aug. 20, 2025. (Ephraim Rodenbach)

The American Collegiate Hockey Association era begins

The College Hockey South returned to the American Collegiate Hockey Association, but what does that actually mean for MTSU?

The ACHA is the governing body for non‐NCAA hockey in the United States. It charters over 460 collegiate club hockey teams in the United States and two Canadian provinces.

The CHS has rejoined the ACHA after leaving the league following the 2019 season. The CHS will exist within the ACHA, but MTSU will still be able to compete in both leagues. MTSU will join six other CHS programs, making the jump to ACHA Division II hockey. 

“We [MTSU] are still going to be in College Hockey South and within the ACHA,” MTSU head coach JJ Murray said. “So we are familiar with our competition within our conference. But outside of our conference, nationals and stuff like that, the competition is definitely going to be [stiffer].”

Beyond the increased competition, the ACHA also provides MTSU with national exposure. The Blue Raiders will have the opportunity to play against some of the best on-ice talent outside of the NCAA while competing for a national championship. 

Captain Linden Palmer looks on during practice at the Ford Ice Center on Aug. 20, 2025.

Returning stars, rising talent

The Raiders will return several key contributors from the 2024 season, including Linden Palmer, Donovan Yesnach, Anthony Banas, Matthew Siciliano and Brendan Ogle as graduate students. With the core of veteran leaders mixed with incoming new blood, MTSU is primed for a deep rotation. 

“A lot of it was just unfinished business,” Palmer said. “We came so close to a national title. I think that feeling of lifting the trophy was awesome. From what we’ve overcome in the past couple of years to what we’re seeing the team become now is incredible.”

The Blue Raiders returned all three of their top point scorers, including Ogle, who tied for a league best 60 points in 2024. While the Raiders boast an experienced core with tons of firepower, several transfers and freshmen will play key roles in 2025.

New additions like forwards Tommy Chunchukov and JJ Landers provide depth to an already deep forward rotation, which lit the lamp 191 times last season, 26 more goals than any other team.

Incoming freshman defenseman Aydin Suss adds to a veteran defensive corps, which helped MTSU preserve a 98-goal differential, one of the best in the country.

Forward Tommy Chunchukov makes a move during practice at the Ford Ice Center on Aug. 20, 2025. (Ephraim Rodenbach)

Raising the bar

After the 2024 campaign saw the Blue Raiders hoist the Ameritrans Cup and come up just short of a national title, the program is setting high expectations for 2025. In Murfreesboro, success has become the expectation on both sides of the ice.

“If we take care of business in the defensive zone and play all six guys in the D zone, that’s going to be our main focus,” Murray said. 

Amidst their cup run, MTSU built a strong reputation as a fast-scoring offense that can overwhelm opposing goaltenders and defenses. Yet under the guidance of Murray and new assistant coach Tom Murphy, the Raiders are emphasizing a disciplined, united effort to cut back on defensive breakdowns.

MTSU will return its entire goaltending core, including standout Ayden Kopec, who maintained a 93% save percentage, which was the best among CHS goaltenders who played over five games. 

With a strong defensive front and veteran goaltending, the Blue Raiders are focused on making another deep postseason run. Middle Tennessee opens the 2025 season hosting a doubleheader against the University of North Carolina at Wilmington on Sept. 5 at the Ford Ice Center in Antioch, Tennessee. 

Three storylines to watch in MTSU club hockey