Broadway, bourbon and burnouts: Why Scott Borchetta chose MTSU

Long before signing then-unknown 15-year-old Taylor Swift to his upstart record label, starting his own racing team or having his name added to a college at MTSU, Scott Borchetta was just a Southern California kid.

A first-generation skateboarder and BMX rider, Borchetta spent his youth jamming to the Rolling Stones and blaring whatever else traveled the airwaves of local radio stations such as Burbank’s 95.5 KLOS.

With his father working in the business, music was just natural to be around, Borchetta said.

“It was one of those things,” he said. “I had 10,000 hours before I even knew it.”

So when he moved with his father to Nashville, Tennessee, in 1981, it was certainly a culture shock, but liberating at the same time. Growing up in Burbank, something was either cool or it wasn’t, he said. Peer pressured by the Southern California lifestyle, the move to Nashville allowed Borchetta to explore his genuine interests.

While exposed to country music previously, the teenage Borchetta immersed himself in the “outlaw” movement led by artists like Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.

He quickly made friends in the Nashville community, one of whom was a recording industry major student at MTSU.

His MTSU buddy invited Borchetta and their fellow bandmates to campus to record some songs in the studio. And while Borchetta didn’t know it then, his last name would become synonymous with record deals, Indy cars, bourbon and even the Middle Tennessee college he roamed the halls of as a young bass player.

With Borchetta and his wife, Sandi, in attendance on Tuesday morning, MTSU cut the ribbon on the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment, recognizing Borchetta’s recent financial gift to the program and continued support of music education.

After much discussion with CME Dean Beverly Keel, Borchetta saw MTSU as a great place to contribute while emphasizing its importance to the music industry.

“Unless you’ve been here and unless you’re a student or alumni and know about it, it deserves more attention,” Borchetta said. “And in talking to Beverly [Keel] and to Dr. Sidney [MTSU President Sidney McPhee] about their passion for this place and how they feel that I can help them, lift them up to be even further recognized at the highest level, if they think I can do that, I’m all in.”

Borchetta and Keel crossed paths many times over the years, but naming rights discussions began as far back as December 2019, when the pair served on the Country Music Association (CMA) board together. To have Borchetta’s name bear the CME is the honor of a lifetime, Keel said.

“This isn’t just a milestone for MTSU – it’s a promise to our students that they will be learning and growing in a place shaped by someone who knows how to dream, how to lead, and how to change the world,” Keel said.

Beyond having his name atop the CME’s revamped logo, though, the founder and current CEO of Nashville-based Big Machine Label Group hopes that his $15 million donation to the college will inspire others to get into the music industry.

Although he’s accumulated millions in his career and is set to celebrate BMLG’s 20th anniversary on Friday, the longtime music executive isn’t quick to forget what it took for his family to break into the business.

In 1959, Scott’s dad, Mike Borchetta, left home on the East Coast to chase his music business dreams in Southern California. Mike Borchetta’s father told him that he would be back home in six months. After that, there was no way in hell that he wouldn’t stick it out in California for at least seven, Scott Borchetta said.

Despite the discouragement, Mike Borchetta moved anyway. Upon arriving in California, he discovered that the job opportunity he traveled for no longer existed. But that didn’t stop him from trying, and certainly didn’t send him crawling back home.

“He knocked on every door, and just found his way in,” Scott Borchetta said. “And I think that’s a challenge that hopefully we can help [with] because so many times people feel that there’s no path to get into the business. Well, there is … That’s something that I really hope we can make a simpler understanding of how to do it.”

Once he got into the business, Mike Borchetta went on to have a successful career with perhaps his best-known deal being signing little-known artist Tim McGraw to Curb Records in 1990. Scott Borchetta followed in his footsteps in the industry but paved his own way, establishing BMLG in 2005.

Since its inception, BMLG has produced numerous award winners while priding itself as an industry leader in fighting for artist, songwriter, publisher and record label rights, according to the group’s website.

After becoming a staple in the Nashville music industry, Scott and Sandi Borchetta founded the Music Has Value Fund in 2016, providing funding to nonprofit organizations supporting music access in schools and music therapy.

The fund uses a strong vetting process, attempting to better understand what schools need – whether it be extra computers, new equipment or more teachers.

“It’s about opportunity, and creating opportunity,” Scott Borchetta said of the fund. “And it’s something that we’re very proud of.”

Scott Borchetta doesn’t read much into his own legacy – that’s for others to decide – but the feeling of seeing his name and that of his late father tied to MTSU’s CME is “a bit surreal,” he said.

As a 19-year-old bass player, Scott Borchetta didn’t dream big when it came to education, but the now 63-year-old CEO and entrepreneur is proud of the work he’s done.

“We dreamed big about what we could do with the artists, what we could do with our label; then the dream of how can we help people,” Borchetta said. “Now we’re going to be able to imprint and inspire and hopefully create aspirational media.”

