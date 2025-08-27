Getting to know the Boro: 5 fun off-campus activities

School is back in session, and the kids don’t want to spend their whole semester in the library (they want outdoor activity!).

From activities like tennis or climbing to leisure hobbies like reading or collecting CDs and vinyl records, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has hidden activities for everyone with every interest. Saturday afternoons can be spent on Broad Street eating at Toot’s (a Murfreesboro staple), shopping for vinyl, CDs, and other forms of media at The Great Escape or catching a movie at Premiere 6 Theater.

Dive into this list of five off-campus activities to do, as well as the best options to choose when exploring each new opportunity.

Catfeine Cat Cafe

If you love coffee or cats, this one’s for you. Catfeine offers one-hour time slots for anyone over the age of 10 to book and lounge with rescue cats of Murfreesboro.

While the Cafe does not take in or rehome cats, they work as a foster home for cats who have previously been vetted by local rescue partners, according to the FAQ on their website.

After visiting the cafe, fill out an adoption application for whoever captured your heart during your visit, and bless the lives of cats by giving them a “furrever” home.

Location: 517 Cason Ln. D, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Climb Gym

At Climb Murfreesboro, a day pass or a membership could lead you to a new favorite hobby. With opportunities for all different skill sets, Climb offers instruction, classes and so much more for anyone interested in joining a community of climbers.

Climb is also available to host groups and parties such as birthdays, lock-ins, team-building or even just an outing for your friend group.

A first-day pass at Climb is $21 and includes all-day access, as well as access to scheduled fitness and yoga classes. The pass also gains you a gym tour, orientation, auto-belay lesson and top rope belay lesson, according to their website.

Location: 1660 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Crying Cat

At Crying Cat books and records, you’ll find local art, tarot cards, CDs and DVDs, as well as new and used books and records. All are welcomed with a smile upon entry, and after wandering through the twists and turns of the locally-owned store, might leave with more than a new book.

Tucked away in the historic houses of downtown Murfreesboro, the cozy store is home to much more than the newest releases in music and literature. The colorful interior is inviting to all shoppers, with art and plants decorating the walls.

Crying Cat can be found on Instagram, where they post updates on the newest in-stock books and vinyl.

Location: 504 N Maney Ave., Murfreesboro, TN 37130

The Great Escape

The perfect store for any collector to visit, The Great Escape offers new and used records, CDs, posters, comic books, video games and so much more. The expansive store offers a wide selection in almost every genre, featuring new releases as well as the classics everyone wants to own a copy of.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, a trip to the store pairs perfectly with a meal at nearby Toot’s.

Location: 810 NW Broad St. #202, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Premiere 6 Theater

Take your friends to load up on buttered popcorn and your favorite soft drink to settle in and see any new movie at a reasonable price – and don’t forget your MTSU ID for a discounted movie ticket. This theater, located above the Olympus gym, offers showings of new films as well as classics on special occasions.

As well as showings of current release movies, Premiere 6 offers rentals, large group discounts, and newly-added big screen gaming.

Location: 810 NW Broad St. #200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129