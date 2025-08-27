The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Getting to know the Boro: 5 fun off-campus activities

With the school year upon us, students can still enjoy a variety of off-campus activities in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, from outdoor sports to shopping and local dining, these unique spots make weekends in the Boro anything but routine.
Kerstie Wolaver, Lead features reporterAugust 27, 2025
Parker Johnson
Customers gather in The Great Escape in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 12, 2025.

School is back in session, and the kids don’t want to spend their whole semester in the library (they want outdoor activity!).

From activities like tennis or climbing to leisure hobbies like reading or collecting CDs and vinyl records, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has hidden activities for everyone with every interest. Saturday afternoons can be spent on Broad Street eating at Toot’s (a Murfreesboro staple), shopping for vinyl, CDs, and other forms of media at The Great Escape or catching a movie at Premiere 6 Theater.

Dive into this list of five off-campus activities to do, as well as the best options to choose when exploring each new opportunity. 

Catfeine Cat Cafe

If you love coffee or cats, this one’s for you. Catfeine offers one-hour time slots for anyone over the age of 10 to book and lounge with rescue cats of Murfreesboro. 

While the Cafe does not take in or rehome cats, they work as a foster home for cats who have previously been vetted by local rescue partners, according to the FAQ on their website. 

After visiting the cafe, fill out an adoption application for whoever captured your heart during your visit, and bless the lives of cats by giving them a “furrever” home.

Location: 517 Cason Ln. D, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Climb Gym

At Climb Murfreesboro, a day pass or a membership could lead you to a new favorite hobby. With opportunities for all different skill sets, Climb offers instruction, classes and so much more for anyone interested in joining a community of climbers. 

Climb is also available to host groups and parties such as birthdays, lock-ins, team-building or even just an outing for your friend group. 

A first-day pass at Climb is $21 and includes all-day access, as well as access to scheduled fitness and yoga classes. The pass also gains you a gym tour, orientation, auto-belay lesson and top rope belay lesson, according to their website.  

Location: 1660 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Crying Cat

At Crying Cat books and records, you’ll find local art, tarot cards, CDs and DVDs, as well as new and used books and records. All are welcomed with a smile upon entry, and after wandering through the twists and turns of the locally-owned store, might leave with more than a new book.

Crying Cat Books and Records in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Parker Johnson) 

Tucked away in the historic houses of downtown Murfreesboro, the cozy store is home to much more than the newest releases in music and literature. The colorful interior is inviting to all shoppers, with art and plants decorating the walls. 

Crying Cat can be found on Instagram, where they post updates on the newest in-stock books and vinyl. 

Location: 504 N Maney Ave., Murfreesboro, TN 37130

The Great Escape

The perfect store for any collector to visit, The Great Escape offers new and used records, CDs, posters, comic books, video games and so much more. The expansive store offers a wide selection in almost every genre, featuring new releases as well as the classics everyone wants to own a copy of. 

Open Wednesday through Sunday, a trip to the store pairs perfectly with a meal at nearby Toot’s.

Location: 810 NW Broad St. #202, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 

Premiere 6 Theater

Take your friends to load up on buttered popcorn and your favorite soft drink to settle in and see any new movie at a reasonable price – and don’t forget your MTSU ID for a discounted movie ticket. This theater, located above the Olympus gym, offers showings of new films as well as classics on special occasions. 

As well as showings of current release movies, Premiere 6 offers rentals, large group discounts, and newly-added big screen gaming. 

Location: 810 NW Broad St. #200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Community
Demonstrators gather at The Avenue in Murfreesboro on June 12, 2025 as part of a 'No Kings' protest.
Murfreesboro 'No Kings Day' protest pulls unexpectedly large numbers
Will and Alyssa Higgins kiss at the altar during a wedding ceremony at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 13, 2024, at Manchester, Tennessee. (Skyler Wendell/Sidelines file photo)
‘I Roo’: 3 stories of falling in love at Bonnaroo
A photo of the escaped zebra from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on May 31, 2025.
Missing zebra located in Christiana, still evades capture
A photo of the escaped zebra from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on May 31, 2025.
Have you seen the zebra?
Kevin Smith (left) standing with Amy Goldstein (right) after she defended her honors thesis. (Photo courtesy of Amy Goldstein)
MTSU community remembers founder of anthropology department
Thor's Furniture on Medical Center Parkway on April 19, 2025.
Rocking with Rankin: Murfreesboro business owner shares models, music and musings
More in Featured
Scott Borchetta smiles for the camera during a media day at MTSU's John Bragg building on Aug. 11, 2025.
Broadway, bourbon and burnouts: Why Scott Borchetta chose MTSU
Scott Borchetta outside the newly re-named Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment at MTSU.
MTSU College of Media and Entertainment named for Scott Borchetta
A student browses through packets at the seed library in the James E. Walker Library on April 2, 2025.
11 resources all MTSU students should know about
Peck Hall houses a variety of classes at MTSU, such as English, history, math, and more. (Photo from Sidelines Archive)
How to stay sane freshman year
New students celebrate the upcoming school year at MTSU Convocation.
MTSU 2025 convocation welcomes new students
‘He wanted to stay a Blue Raider’: MTSU's quarterback is finishing his career where it started
‘He wanted to stay a Blue Raider’: MTSU's quarterback is finishing his career where it started
More in Features
The storefront of Steered Stright Too Furniture and Thrift. Photo courtesy of Steered Straight Too Furniture and Thrift. 
Top three thrift spots in Murfreesboro
An american flag with a pride rainbow flys high as marchers parade down Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee on June 28, 2025.
Gallery: Nashville Pride Festival 2025
A moment from Justice’s light show at The Pinnacle on June 15, 2025.
‘Audio, Video, Disco’: Justice at The Pinnacle post-Bonnaroo
Locksmith Eddie Wolf comes to the resc'roo for campers on Friday, June 13, 2025 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Rained out with the locksmith: Bonnaroo 2025
Jeffrey Melton and Katie Hamlin share a first kiss after getting married under the arch at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12, 2025.
Photo gallery: The best Sidelines photos from Thursday at Bonnaroo
Luke Combs performs on the What Stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, June 12, 2025.
Luke Combs, mosh pits and dance parties: Inside Thursday at Bonnaroo 2025
About the Contributor
Kerstie Wolaver
Kerstie Wolaver, Lead Features Reporter
I graduate in May 2026 with an entertainment journalism degree and a minor in the recording industry. Outside of Sidelines, I enjoy running, lifting, pilates and anything that keeps me active! I also grow my own rosemary, basil, and veggies in my garden.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Getting to know the Boro: 5 fun off-campus activities