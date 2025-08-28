MTSU football 2025: 5 things to know before kickoff

College football is back, baby.

While the season unofficially began over the weekend in week 0, the majority of the nation, including MTSU, is set to get underway. Before the Blue Raiders take the field for the first time on Aug. 30, here are five things to know.

Light the fuse

If offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder has his way, Floyd Stadium’s pyrotechnics crew will stay busy this fall. MTSU’s second-year coordinator hopes his offense will generate more fireworks in 2025, with an objective of scoring 35 points per game, he said.

The goal is certainly a lofty one, but Reeder knows it. In 2024, the Blue Raiders failed to score more than 32 points in a game all season, while only 12 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the country averaged 35 or more, according to TeamRankings.com.

Reeder believes the key to unlocking a potent offensive attack is a more consistent deep passing game. During Middle Tennessee’s media day practice on Aug. 6, the Raiders demonstrated just that. Veteran quarterback Nick Vattiato threw several deep touchdowns in the team period, spreading the ball around to receivers Gamarion Carter and Nahzae Cox.

MTSU wants to stretch opposing defenses as thinly as possible, using deep balls as a catalyst for opening up the rest of the offense.

“You hit one and then the momentum starts going … It feels good to hit the ball down the field, but it does a lot more than just score that touchdown,” Reeder said. “It helps everything else. It helps the run game, helps the spacing of the field and helps the protection. It’s going to be big for us, using the guys that we have on the outside and forcing people to cover us down the field.”

Sharing the love

So, what about those “guys on the outside” that Reeder mentioned? Middle Tennessee’s offense will look a lot different than it did last year, not in scheme, but in personnel.

The bulk of MTSU’s 2024 receiving production came from two players: wide receiver Omari Kelly and tight end Holden Willis. Despite 106 of Vattiato’s 269 completions and over 50% of his passing yards going to the since departed pair, head coach Derek Mason isn’t worried about replacing their yardage. The second-year head coach believes that the 2025 team’s greater depth outweighs the 2024 team’s top-heavy receiver room.

“Those guys were dynamic, but we’re more dynamic,” Mason said. “We have more depth, more speed, we’re longer. We knew we had to give Nick [Vattiato] weapons … we went out and got dudes, and so that room, whether we’re talking about the portal or the high school talent, is unbelievable.”

Of Vattiato’s receivers, Myles Butler is the most experienced returner. The redshirt senior shone late last season when injuries sidelined Kelly and Willis, as he totaled a season high 101 yards in a win over the University of Texas at El Paso on Nov. 2, 2024.

Other depth pieces for Middle Tennessee include the aforementioned Carter and Cox, as well as University of Michigan transfer Amorion Walker, University of Arizona transfer AJ Jones and University of Central Florida transfer Kason Stokes, among others.

After spending the offseason building chemistry with his new receiving core, the offense’s expectation is to score points right away, Vattiato said.

Take three

After a lackluster 2024, Middle Tennessee’s offense isn’t the only unit hoping to be more explosive this season.

The Blue Raiders’ defense failed to create turnovers consistently last year, only registering 10 all season. Defensive coordinator Brian Stewart emphasized that fact during fall camp, employing a “take three” system.

Throughout August’s practices, Stewart tasked his defense to force three turnovers per day in team periods. If his unit succeeded, the second-year coordinator rewarded them with candy bars after practice. Although Stewart didn’t say how many trips to the Walmart candy aisle he’s made as of late, the coaching veteran of three decades hopes free chocolate will result in more takeaways.

“We have takeaway circuits,” Stewart said. “Instead of just going for a sack, go for the strip. Because if you get the sack, you’ve got the quarterback down, they’ve got another down, right? If you get the strip, you’ve got the ball on the ground, we’ve got a chance to get the ball there, and we’ve got a chance to win the game.”

Make no mistake, running back Jekail Middlebrook will be the starter in the Blue Raider backfield on Saturday evening.

Mason made that clear during spring practice when he said that the redshirt sophomore was “head and shoulders” above the rest of MTSU’s running back room. The team’s starting quarterback echoed that sentiment during Monday’s season-opening press conference.

“Jekail is a one-of-one running back,” Vattiato said. “His instincts are amazing, like, second to none. He kind of does it all.”

But as the Blue Raiders’ head coach said in the spring, it’s not about how good your starting running back is; it’s the depth behind him that makes a difference. Besides Middlebrook’s on-field development, his leadership has grown as he’s mentored the incoming freshmen and transfers, and Vattiato is excited to see the rest of that room contribute, he said.

The Blue Raiders have plenty of options when it comes time to substitute Middlebrook out of the lineup. Transfer Rickey Hunt Jr. brings experience to the room after appearing in 13 games for the University of Tulsa last season, while redshirt freshman Austin Clemons and true freshman DJ Taylor look to show flashes throughout the year, Vattiato said.

Wear white

Regardless of the game’s outcome on Saturday, MTSU will make history before the team even takes the field. In the soon-to-be 111 years that the Blue Raiders have played football, the game marks the first whiteout in team history, according to Mason.

Students, faculty, fans and tailgaters alike are encouraged to wear white for the season opener, as the program hopes to fulfill an offseason goal of “filling Floyd Stadium.”

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be back in year two with a group of players that I truly believe now understand not only what the expectations are but really understand each other,” Mason said. “… This team is now prepared to go play a game; we’re tired of hitting each other. It’s time to go hit somebody else.”

MTSU students can claim their free ticket via their campus email account, while additional tickets can be purchased here. Kickoff against Austin Peay State University is set for Saturday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at MTSU’s Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium.