The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
Students bring music and sports together with Conference USA partnership

Brianna Sorrell, Features editorAugust 28, 2025
Sidelines archives
Brady Armstrong observing the sound board in Studio A in the Bragg building

For many MTSU songwriting students, the chance to hear their music on national television is just a dream. But last semester, it became a reality through a unique collaboration with Conference USA. 

CUSA announced today that it had again partnered with MTSU’s internationally renowned Department of Recording Industry to produce original music for the league’s marketing and promotional efforts.

MTSU assistant professor Bess Rogers integrated the pilot project into her “Songwriting for Film & TV” class last fall, where she allowed students the opportunity to compose songs specifically for the league’s brand campaign.

“When Conference USA initially approached us about this opportunity, I was really excited because I’m always searching for ways to find real-world experiences that I can bring to the students,” Rogers said in a press release.

The idea developed over the summer of 2024 when CUSA staff connected with Rogers to bring students into the project. This led to a songwriting contest on campus that fall.

The finalist submissions were of such a high quality that they provided CUSA with a versatile selection of songs to support multiple branding initiatives, according to the press release. 

From there, the competition delivered a range of standout entries, giving the league several tracks it could use for different campaigns. The project peaked on Jan. 26, when the finalists recorded inside MTSU’s Studio D in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 

One of those songs, “Stompin’ Grounds” by Kate Statham and Spencer Kramer, placed at the top. The southern and rock mix was chosen as the highlight for CUSA’s brand spots, making its national debut on CBS Sports Network during the league’s first football game of the season. With its bold tone, the track captured the spirit of CUSA’s “No Limits on US” tagline. 

The league plans to incorporate the music into future promotional campaigns and projects, along with promoting the collaboration between CUSA and MTSU. 

“This was really perfect to give [students] a chance to write a song for CUSA, and to have an opportunity for it to actually go somewhere on a national television commercial,” Rogers said.

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

