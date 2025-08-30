MTSU football lost to Austin Peay for the first time in 39 years. Here’s how.

MTSU football fell 34-14 against the Austin Peay State University Governors on Saturday night.

The loss was the Blue Raiders’ first to a football championship subdivision (FCS) opponent since Aug. 30, 2012, when they were defeated by the McNeese State University Cowboys 27-21 to open that campaign.

It was also MTSU’s first loss to Austin Peay in 39 years, falling to the Govs 7-0 in 1987.

The Govs put up the first score of the game as quarterback Chris Parson found wideout Jaden Robinson for a 22-yard touchdown to cap off a seven-play, 63-yard drive.

After forcing a Blue Raider turnover on downs, Austin Peay capitalized. Parson found University of Miami transfer Shemar Kirk for a 36-yard pass, setting the Govs up at the MTSU one-yard line. Running back Courtland Simmons punched it in from the one to extend APSU’s lead to 14-0.

Parson picked up his second TD through the air in the first half, locating tight end Jackson Head in the middle of the end zone for a four-yard score.

The Blue Raiders got on the board just before halftime, as quarterback Nick Vattiato found Nahzae Cox on a five-yard slant to make it 21-7. Vattiato went 4/5 for 36 yards on the drive, after completing only one pass prior to the scoring drive.

The Governors added three points after receiving the kickoff to start the second half. Kicker Carson Smith drilled a field goal from 40 yards to finish a drive that was aided by unsportsmanlike conduct and defensive pass interference calls against the Blue Raiders.

Vattiato and Cox teamed up to find six points once again, with MTSU’s signal caller finding the former Fresno City College receiver for 14 yards. The score brought the Blue Raiders within 10 as APSU led 24-14.

Austin Peay added 10 more points in the fourth quarter. Smith split the uprights from 36 yards out for a field goal, and backup quarterback Austin Smith scampered in from two yards out for the Govs fourth touchdown of the night.

MTSU will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers in their only scheduled Power 4 matchup this year on Saturday, Sept. 6 with a 3 p.m. CDT kickoff.

