The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU football lost to Austin Peay for the first time in 39 years. Here’s how.

The Blue Raiders fell 34-14 in their first game of the 2025 season.
Willie Phaler and Brett WalkerAugust 30, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
MTSU wide receiver Nahzae Cox catches a touchdown late in the second quarter against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.

MTSU football fell 34-14 against the Austin Peay State University Governors on Saturday night.  

The loss was the Blue Raiders’ first to a football championship subdivision (FCS) opponent since Aug. 30, 2012, when they were defeated by the McNeese State University Cowboys 27-21 to open that campaign. 

It was also MTSU’s first loss to Austin Peay in 39 years, falling to the Govs 7-0 in 1987. 

The Govs put up the first score of the game as quarterback Chris Parson found wideout Jaden Robinson for a 22-yard touchdown to cap off a seven-play, 63-yard drive. 

After forcing a Blue Raider turnover on downs, Austin Peay capitalized. Parson found University of Miami transfer Shemar Kirk for a 36-yard pass, setting the Govs up at the MTSU one-yard line.  Running back Courtland Simmons punched it in from the one to extend APSU’s lead to 14-0. 

Parson picked up his second TD through the air in the first half, locating tight end Jackson Head in the middle of the end zone for a four-yard score. 

The Blue Raiders got on the board just before halftime, as quarterback Nick Vattiato found Nahzae Cox on a five-yard slant to make it 21-7. Vattiato went 4/5 for 36 yards on the drive, after completing only one pass prior to the scoring drive. 

MTSU’s offense huddles up during a timeout against Austin Peay inside Floyd Stadium, on Aug. 30, 2025. (Caitlyn Hajek)

The Governors added three points after receiving the kickoff to start the second half. Kicker Carson Smith drilled a field goal from 40 yards to finish a drive that was aided by unsportsmanlike conduct and defensive pass interference calls against the Blue Raiders. 

Vattiato and Cox teamed up to find six points once again, with MTSU’s signal caller finding the former Fresno City College receiver for 14 yards. The score brought the Blue Raiders within 10 as APSU led 24-14. 

Austin Peay added 10 more points in the fourth quarter. Smith split the uprights from 36 yards out for a field goal, and backup quarterback Austin Smith scampered in from two yards out for the Govs fourth touchdown of the night. 

MTSU will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers in their only scheduled Power 4 matchup this year on Saturday, Sept. 6 with a 3 p.m. CDT kickoff. 

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected]. 

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Quarterback Nick Vattiato takes pregame snaps ahead of a game against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on August 30, 2025.
Follow live: MTSU football takes on Austin Peay State University in the 2025 opener
A group of Warriors celebrate in the endzone after a score in Tomahawk Stadium on Aug. 29, 2025.
NFL connections not enough as Riverdale routs Father Ryan at home
Head coach Derek Mason speak to the team following a fall camp practice at Floyd Stadium on August 5, 2025.
MTSU football 2025: 5 things to know before kickoff
The Blue Raiders celebrate a goal against Indiana State on Aug. 24, 2025.
MTSU women's soccer learns to fight through early injuries
Alexa Keckler patrolling the sidelines at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Aug. 20, 2025.
New MTSU volleyball coach brings a different mentality in her first season
MTSU's offense huddles up in a game against Duke University at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 1 opponent
About the Contributors
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Co-Sports Editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Caitlyn Hajek
Caitlyn Hajek, Multimedia Editor
My name is Caitlyn Hajek, and I’m the multimedia editor.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU football lost to Austin Peay for the first time in 39 years. Here’s how.