NFL connections not enough as Riverdale routs Father Ryan at home

Riverdale High School (1-1) bounced back in its second game of the season defeating Father Ryan High School (1-1) 35-0 Friday night.

In a rare matchup between one of Murfreesboro’s public schools and a private school in the Middle Tennessee area, a connection between the two coaching staffs was a big part of Riverdale’s blowout victory.

Riverdale’s offensive coordinator Justin Barnes and Father Ryan’s head coach Zack Mettenberger share a bond that spans nearly two decades. Barnes served as Mettenberger’s coach during his high school days at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia.

“Coming off of last week, you want to win,” Barnes said. “You want to put on a good show, but, you know, it’s tough when you’re going against somebody you love, and, it’s one of those things where somebody’s got to lose, and, you know, hope he wins the rest of them.”

Prior to being the head coach at Father Ryan, Mettenberger spent three seasons in the NFL, spending two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a successful collegiate career at Louisiana State University.

The former professional quarterback entered the coaching world working as an offensive coordinator at Hillsboro High School in Nashville and an offensive analyst and tight end assistant at the University of Alabama prior to Father Ryan.

“I knew he’d probably get into [coaching] at some point once his playing career was done,” Barnes said. “He’s a great guy, doing a good job at Father Ryan. You know, our relationship goes back to when he was 16, and I was a young coordinator at 26, and so we’ve just kind of stayed close all these years, and I wish him the best, and he’s going to do good things at Father Ryan.”

Running back Jacob Vaughn was the first Warrior to find paydirt, taking a rush 80 yards to the house to put Riverdale up 7-0 early.

Just a few minutes later the Warriors continued their offensive flurry as quarterback Gavin Hampton hooked up with wide receiver Corben Reynolds in the red zone to push the score to 14-0 in the first quarter.

Father Ryan’s inability to produce significant offensive drives led to Vaughn punishing defenders once again as he barreled through the Irish defense for his second score.

Riverdale continued the offensive barrage with Hampton connecting on a deep ball to freshman wide receiver Luke Tritch to take a 28-0 lead.

Hampton finished the night with two touchdowns through the air, being a major factor offensively. The Warriors signal caller left Tomahawk Stadium as one of the breakout stars of the game, showing a vast improvement from week one after a loss to Knoxville Catholic High School.

“Well, for most teams, the biggest change is between week one and week two,” Hampton said. “And after last week, we were pretty upset because that’s not the football we play and that’s not our team. And just to bounce back, just come more prepared.”

The entire Riverdale offense seemed to be in complete sync and firing on all cylinders throughout the night. The team’s chemistry was evident all throughout the game with the energy being cranked up on the sidelines.

“We’re always working on the sidelines,” Hampton said. “We’re working together, just trying to get everything together. We just want to move as a unit, just working after practice, throwing routes. Just everything plays a piece into the puzzle that we want to be as one unit, as a team.”

Riverdale’s rushing attack continued to overwhelm Father Ryan as running back Chris Peters blasted through the defense, giving the Warriors their fifth and final touchdown of the night.

One of the main focal points of the week leading up to this week’s matchup for Riverdale was cleaning up the game. Mistakes plagued what seemed to be a solid start throughout week one when Riverdale fell to Knox Catholic 20-6.

“We had a lot of penalties last week. When you go three quarters with six penalties and then finish the game with 12 penalties, yeah, that’s on the coach,” Riverdale head coach Will Kriesky said. “We have got to have better discipline, better focus. And the thing, we really stressed that this week, and our penalties went way down.”

Another improvement throughout the second game of the season for Riverdale came on the offensive side of the ball. Throughout week 1 the Warriors struggled putting together the pieces with a new-look offense.

“We got a lot of new people, new guys, all new skill kids, new running back, new quarterback. So, it is tough, and it takes time. And it does get frustrating at times as a coach, but you just got to keep working, keep grinding,” Kriesky said.

Following their first win of the season, Riverdale prepares to take on Murfreesboro rival Blackman High School. Father Ryan will hit the road once again, facing off against McCallie School out of Chattanooga. Both games will have 7 p.m. kicks on Friday, September 5th.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.