How MTSU football is moving forward by looking back

Heads hung low as the Blue Raiders trotted off the field on Saturday night.

Just three hours earlier, the evening sun beamed down on what many hoped to be a promising season in head coach Derek Mason’s second year. After being favored by 15.5 points over Austin Peay State University, Middle Tennessee never led and lost by 20.

Now, as fans, students and boosters flooded out of Floyd Stadium and into the night, that promise was gone.

Many supporters took to social media after the decisive defeat to voice their displeasure over MTSU’s performance. Some targeted the quarterback, others called out the head coach and many complained of the administration.

While burner accounts spewed expletives and talking heads pointed fingers, no one was more disappointed than MTSU’s head coach.

“You can’t not be upset,” Mason said. “The preparation that had gone into that game was as good of prep as I’ve been around since I’ve been here. Those guys worked hard. They went at each other.”

Everyone was “pissed off” over Saturday’s result, Mason said. Amidst a historic upset that left the team with more questions than answers, veteran quarterback Nick Vattiato posted a career worst performance, MTSU’s run game failed to gain 50 total yards and the defense surrendered 21 points in the first 24 minutes.

But in the aftermath of the loss, Mason reminded his group of a past Blue Raider team that faced and overcame similar adversity.

Before Saturday, MTSU hadn’t lost to a Football Championship Subdivision opponent since Aug. 30, 2012. Exactly 13 years ago to the night, nearly 18,700 people filed into Floyd Stadium to see Middle Tennessee take on McNeese State University.

Despite finishing with a 2-10 record the year prior, MTSU entered the season with the same expectation as always: qualify for a bowl game and try to win a conference championship, former MTSU running back Benny Cunningham said.

“The two previous seasons we were bowl eligible, so that was kind of the standard coming in,” Cunningham said.

The current MTSU football team can relate to what followed.

Cunningham exited the game in the first half with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the rest of the night. Though the Blue Raiders led 6-0 early, the senior running back watched the Cowboys take control and hold a 24-6 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Middle Tennessee rallied late, pulling within six points of McNeese with 5:01 to play, but it was too late. The Cowboys prevailed 27-21, handing MTSU its first loss to an FCS opponent in eight years.

The defeat was embarrassing given the circumstances, but in the end, it motivated the team more than anything else, Cunningham said.

“It wasn’t discouragement, it was more so not wanting to feel embarrassed again,” Cunningham said. “Knowing deep down with the work we put in over the summer that we were a better team than we put on display.”

That week one humiliation proved to be just what MTSU needed. Cunningham missed the following week’s 31-17 win over Florida Atlantic University due to his injury before returning to the lineup against the University of Memphis and scoring two touchdowns in a 48-30 victory.

Cunningham and the 2012 Blue Raiders stretched their winning streak to three the next week, taking down Georgia Tech on the road in a 49-28 triumph. MTSU’s star running back totaled 217 yards and five touchdowns in the upset win over the Yellow Jackets.

In a season that began with a historic loss, Middle Tennessee picked up an all-time great win on the way to an 8-4 record. For Mason, MTSU’s 2012 campaign serves as a shining example of what the 2025 team can still accomplish, and for Cunningham, it’s why he’s not giving up on his Blue Raiders just yet.

“Everything is still on the table,” Cunningham said. “They can still become conference champs; they can still become bowl eligible.”

MTSU will have its first chance to rebound from the Austin Peay loss against the University of Wisconsin-Madison at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. CDT.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.