MTSU student caught for public urination

An MTSU student faces a fine and community service for allegedly uploading a video of himself urinating in public on campus.

MTSU police charged a senior sports media major, who they identified as Jace Colby Vincent, with public indecency after the student allegedly posted a TikTok of himself appearing to urinate on a wall at the top of the Champion Way garage and called himself the “MTSU Pisser.” The content has since been taken down, but not before receiving 423 likes and hundreds of views.

Sidelines reached out to the student for a comment, but he declined.

“People urinating in public is not something we would like to see on our campus,” MTSU officer Sgt. Patrick Fajardo said. “We saw that it was an emerging trend at other colleges, so we wanted to make sure that we quickly addressed it for the sake of our campus community.”

The trend of urinating on college campuses is less than a month old and has affected schools from the University of Utah to Princeton. The trend’s origin is unclear, but the laws they break and the punishments are.

Public indecency is a class B misdemeanor for the first or second offenses and carries a fine of up to $500.

The alleged urinator was confronted by campus police on Tuesday and given a citation, according to MTSU police’s media log.

“We did identify the person through the use of our surveillance cameras,” Fajardo said.

MTSU police confirmed the suspect actually urinated.

“He was charged with public indecency,” Fajardo said. “He has a court date set. He would have the chance to go to court and appeal his case. Any outcome of that would be determined by the judge.”

MTSU police personnel were aware of the trend and said they expected the national trend would localize.

Fajardo added that the student is still innocent until proven guilty.

“Definitely one of the more strange things I’ve had to deal with and investigate, but that’s what keeps the job interesting,” Fajardo said.

A stream of student reactions

“The MTSU P—er has struck,” the original TikTok description said.

The alleged urinator’s participation in the trend inspired another popular TikTok under the user Mkedits, claiming to have found the infamous urinator; they did not.

The video showed a group of men walking on Founder’s Lane, away from the Champion Way garage. The group focused the camera on a man they suspected of being the perpetrator.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

