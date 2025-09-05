The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU student caught for public urination

Student charged with public indecency after recording himself urinating on campus.
Wren Bailey, Lead news reporterSeptember 5, 2025
Noah McLane
Champion Way garage, where the “MTSU Pisser” urinated on a wall and recorded himself doing so on Sept. 2, 2025.

An MTSU student faces a fine and community service for allegedly uploading a video of himself urinating in public on campus.

MTSU police charged a senior sports media major, who they identified as Jace Colby Vincent, with public indecency after the student allegedly posted a TikTok of himself appearing to urinate on a wall at the top of the Champion Way garage and called himself the “MTSU Pisser.” The content has since been taken down, but not before receiving 423 likes and hundreds of views.

Sidelines reached out to the student for a comment, but he declined.

“People urinating in public is not something we would like to see on our campus,” MTSU officer Sgt. Patrick Fajardo said. “We saw that it was an emerging trend at other colleges, so we wanted to make sure that we quickly addressed it for the sake of our campus community.” 

The trend of urinating on college campuses is less than a month old and has affected schools from the University of Utah to Princeton. The trend’s origin is unclear, but the laws they break and the punishments are.

Public indecency is a class B misdemeanor for the first or second offenses and carries a fine of up to $500.

The alleged urinator was confronted by campus police on Tuesday and given a citation, according to MTSU police’s media log.

“We did identify the person through the use of our surveillance cameras,” Fajardo said.

MTSU police confirmed the suspect actually urinated.

Champion Way garage on Sept. 5, 2025. (Noah McLane)

“He was charged with public indecency,” Fajardo said. “He has a court date set. He would have the chance to go to court and appeal his case. Any outcome of that would be determined by the judge.”

MTSU police personnel were aware of the trend and said they expected the national trend would localize.

Fajardo added that the student is still innocent until proven guilty.

“Definitely one of the more strange things I’ve had to deal with and investigate, but that’s what keeps the job interesting,” Fajardo said.

A stream of student reactions

“The MTSU P—er has struck,” the original TikTok description said.

The alleged urinator’s participation in the trend inspired another popular TikTok under the user Mkedits, claiming to have found the infamous urinator; they did not.

The video showed a group of men walking on Founder’s Lane, away from the Champion Way garage. The group focused the camera on a man they suspected of being the perpetrator.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Hattie Hendrick tables for homecoming court in the MTSU Student Union atrium on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
See you at the polls? MTSU homecoming elections offers in-person voting
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee makes a point during the Dec. 5 Board of Trustees meeting in the Student Union Ballroom. At right is Board Chairman Steve Smith. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
What to know about the MTSU board of trustees
Scott Borchetta smiles for the camera during a media day at MTSU's John Bragg building on Aug. 11, 2025.
Broadway, bourbon and burnouts: Why Scott Borchetta chose MTSU
Scott Borchetta outside the newly re-named Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment at MTSU.
MTSU College of Media and Entertainment named for Scott Borchetta
University officials and Demos' owners cut the ribbon at the restaurant's grand opening in the Student Union at MTSU on Aug. 25, 2025.
MTSU welcomes Demos’ to campus
New students celebrate the upcoming school year at MTSU Convocation.
MTSU 2025 convocation welcomes new students
More in Crime
Police respond to an incident involving a student death at James E. Walker Library on Oct. 28 at MTSU. (Photo by Alyssa Williams)
MTSU President Sidney McPhee confirms death in Walker Library
MTSU professor Tom Holland (left) and Hugh Berryman (right) gave presentations at the Legends of Forensic Science event on Oct. 25 at MTSU. (Photo by Kameron Scott)
MTSU anthropologists discuss solving missing person cases
Charges against MTSU Campus Outreach workers from 2023 dropped
Charges against MTSU Campus Outreach workers from 2023 dropped
Meribah Knight at her MTSU talk last week on her investigative reporting project "The Kids of Rutherford County."
Reporter Meribah Knight hosts talk on "The Kids of Rutherford County"
Police investigate separate robbery and shooting incidents near campus
Police investigate separate robbery and shooting incidents near campus
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
Murfreesboro confronts MTSU over deteriorating rental properties
More in Featured
MTSU head coach Derek Mason jaws at his team in a game against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
How MTSU football is moving forward by looking back
Games in the "Library of Things" at James E. Walker Library on September 3, 2025.
MTSU expands resources with “Library of Things” for students
Sidelines 100: Nudism embraced by younger generation
Sidelines 100: Nudism embraced by younger generation
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato drops back to pass against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football's week 2 opponent
Social media overload is a new buzzphrase used by people who decide to "unplug" to remedy the problem.
Sidelines 100: Hactivism: a new frontier of political activism
MTSU punter Aden Caine hypes up the crowd as the Blue Raiders run out of the tunnel ahead of a game against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
3 overreactions from MTSU’s historic loss to Austin Peay
About the Contributors
Wren Bailey
Wren Bailey, Lead News Reporter
I am a Sophomore journalism major with a minor in political science. Other than Sidelines, which usually consumes most of my time, I love to cook, play New York Times games and drink way too much caffeine. Fun fact, I had back surgery for severe scoliosis when I was 16; the overall experience was painful — one out of five stars.
Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Editor in Chief
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU student caught for public urination