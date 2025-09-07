Sidelines 100: 2011, A year in protest

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Nov. 30, 2011, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

Unrest and protest are certainly not unique to our time, but this year there have been demonstrations and riots worldwide. From the Arab Spring in the Middle East, to angry mobs in the European Union, to the Occupy movement in the United States and worldwide, people have taken to the streets to voice their dissatisfactions.

The United States

By most accounts, the Occupy Wall Street movement officially started Sept. 17 in Manhattan near Liberty Square. On Nov. 15, nearly two months later, the group was removed from their camp in Zuccotti Park by police. Bir that time, though, the movement had spread to 1,500 cities globally, according to the group’s de facto website, occupywallst.org.

The Occupy movement is a protest of corporate greed. Its slogan, “We Are the 99 Percent,” illustrates the disparity between the super-rich and the rest of the U.S.’s population. However, this is one of the few complaints that the individual Occupy groups share; protests are often orchestrated to address local concerns from environmental issues to politics.

The protests have been largely peaceful, though a few standout occurrences have attracted national” attention. For instance, on Oct. 25 police disbanded Occupy Oakland with tear gas and bean bag projectiles. The next day, Scott Olson, a former Marine who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was allegedly struck in the head by a canister of tear gas, putting him in critical condition with a fractured skull. On Nov. 25, a University District bank in Seattle, Wash. was vandalized, which police believe was an act of retaliation for Olson’s injuries. Most of the windows at the bank were broken and the interior was vandalized with spray paint according to a report made by the Associated Press.

Additionally, students at the University of California at Davis who were engaged in a sit-in on campus were pepper sprayed by two police officers, an act that resulted in both officers being put on administrative leave.

Though the progenitors of the movement have been disbanded in New York, Occupiers everywhere from Los Angeles to Murfreesboro have expressed their support for the Wall Street chapter and their determination to continue to protest until things change.

The Arab Spring

The Occupy movement was certainly not the start of this year’s dissent, though. Revolts in the Middle East that began in December and continued well on into 2011 have not only focused on economic struggle, but also on a call for new government.

In Tunisia, Mohammed Bouazizi, a 26-year-old fruit vendor, set himself on fire after his produce was confiscated when authorities discovered he did not have the proper vending permit. Bouazizi, like many Tunisians, was struggling to find a job. Before his death, Bouazizi was visited in the hospital by Tunisian President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, though this failed to silence public outcry over Bouazizi’s suicide. Thousands rioted in the streets and reportedly threw Molotov cocktails into government offices.

Ben Ali, who had been president for 23 years, stepped down on Jan. 14 and fled to Saudi Arabia. Since then, the political party Ben Ali headed has been disbanded, and both he and his wife were sentenced to 35 years in prison by a Tunisian court for theft and unlawful possession of foreign currencies. They are still in refuge in Saudi Arabia.

In Egypt, an overthrow occurred that was similar to the one in Tunisia. Riots that began Jan. 25 eventually lead to the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak after 30 years in office. Mubarak, who rose to power following the assassination of Egypt’s previous president, continued a state of emergency that was instituted in 1967 and maintained a one-party system.

Mubarak, along with his sons and other key officials from his government, are now on trial in Cairo for compliance with the killing of more than 800 protesters in Egypt. Even this month, though, as tens – or maybe even hundreds – of thousands of people packed into Tahrir Square to voice their outcry over the slow reform under the newly established government, as Egypt’s lower and middle class still struggle economically.

In Libya, dictator Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed after a bloody civil war in response to his control of national politics. Though officially a democracy, Libya was under Gaddafi’s control for more than 40 years, as he allegedly manipulated government and military officials to keep him in power behind the scenes.

Further, while the nation was struggling economically, Gaddafi was paying American pop stars such as Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Beyonce, Nelly Furtado and Usher to perform at his sons’ private parties. Gaddafi was also accused of innumerable counts of torture and executions of political dissidents.

These are only a few examples of turmoil in the Middle East, and like many other revolutions that make up the Arab Spring they remain unresolved.

The European Union

While usually less violent than the uprisings in the Middle East this year, marches and protests have attracted incredible crowds in the European Union, primarily in response to austerity measures that have drastically reduced state employment and benefits.

In the United Kingdom, a Sony distribution center in the city of Enfield was set on fire Aug. 8, which caused massive property damage to the structure, had a footprint of approximately 65,500 square feet, and the contents stored there. In the moments preceding the fire, looters were reportedly seen rushing out of the distribution center, electronics in hand.

Riots and raiding continued across the U.K. for almost a week. Earlier this year, peaceful marches were held to protest austerity measures, particularly the biggest cuts to the government’s budget since World War II. However, the looting in August was primarily done by youth from poor families, according to authorities. Although Prime Minister David Cameron said the riots were not in response to austerity measures, national approval ratings for the measures went down in the following weeks.

In 2010, Greece received a 110 billion euro bail-out, or roughly $146 billion, from other members of the European Union to help them balance their budget after nearly a decade of overspending and borrowing. However, Greece’s budget problems were scarcely reported by their media, so much of the people did not realize how depressed the economy was. They found out when the government increased taxes, increased the retirement age and even mandated pay cuts in the private sector.

When the people of Greece discovered that the government was spending $1.13 for every dollar made, they realized that the economy was broken, and they were being expected to pay for the deficit. During an Oct. 10 rally in Athens, 74 protesters and 32 police were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained from makeshift firebombs and debris; other protests have occurred throughout the autumn.

Austerity measures also led to protests in Spain, where unemployment rates reached 21.5 percent in October. This is the highest level of unemployment in the European Union, and it represents nearly 5 million people. What is more, youth unemployment is at 43.5 percent, again the highest rate in the European Union.

Since May, thousands of protesters have gathered in cities across Spain, usually for peaceful sit-ins or marches. A few instances of violence have occurred between protesters and police forces. The group that has organized much of the protests, Democracia Real YA, or Real Democracy NOW, shares some similarities with the Occupy movement that came along later. For instance, the branches are broken in to cities and have no individual leaders, they do not condone violence to inspire political change and they argue that government should take a more active role in protecting the people from supposed corporate greed. Both groups took part in the global protests on Oct. 15, the 5-month anniversary of the first “‘ protest in Spain.

People of other nations have protested worldwide. In countries where free speech and dissent are not considered natural rights, outbursts have been quelled quickly and violently.

Still, protests and rallies have been held in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Morocco, Syria, Bahrain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Poland, Germany, Slovakia, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Costa Rica, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Chile and dozens of other countries this year.

The motives and outcomes have been a mixed bag. Some regimes have toppled. New regimes have risen. Some governments have responded with apathy, others with contempt, even amusement. Protest is not unique to our time. Perhaps what is unique is the amount of people who now feel the need to protest.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.