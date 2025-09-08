The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU volleyball wins big in the Blue Raider Bash

Blue Raiders win big against Marist and UT-Martin while losing against Mississippi State.
Gary Davis, ReporterSeptember 8, 2025
Vanessa Hamel
MTSU volleyball huddles pre-game during Blue Raider Bash on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

 Middle Tennessee volleyball (4-2) came away with two wins in three matches to close out the Blue Raider Bash.  

Coming off a respectable road trip in Indiana to start the 2025 season, the Blue Raiders returned home to host Marist University (1-5), Mississippi State University (6-0) and University of Tennessee at Martin (0-5). 

Making its home debut, MTSU soared to a straight-sets victory, 3-0, against the Marist Red Foxes on Friday.  

The evening marked the first game for the players and head coach Alexa Keckler at Alumni Memorial Gym since taking over the program.  

Alexa Keckler during a timeout on Sept. 5, 2025. (Vanessa Hamel )

“I think it’s awesome to be able to be here for the first match of the home season,” Keckler said. “Just to experience what the environment looks like from the band, the cheerleaders, the music, it was really awesome.” 

The Blue Raiders dominant yet balanced display at the net propelled them over the Red Foxes. Middle Tennessee finished with 37 kills and 33 assists.  

Of the 33 assists, senior setter Caroline Macander was responsible for 29 of them.  

As a veteran and one of three multi-year program players, Macander has become one of the team’s leaders. 

“I don’t have as much experience on the court as a lot of seniors would like to, but my team has really trusted me to step up,” Macander said. “I never felt any lack of confidence from them, so it just means a lot for them to trust in me to lead them.” 

Despite limited game experience, Macander has dominated early in the season. Entering the weekend, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association named her the college volleyball player of the week after recording 99 assists and 46 kills in the first weekend of play.  

In the second match of the weekend, MTSU lost in straight-sets, 3-0, against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.   

The Bulldogs relentless offensive attack disrupted the Blue Raiders rhythm and led to straight-sets victory. Mississippi State totaled 43 kills and 9 service aces.  

“Mississippi State served us tough,” Keckler said of the Bulldogs’ performance. “They did a great job of serving us and kept us out of the system, which gave them a really great opportunity to block us.”  

Despite losing in straight sets, the Blue Raiders played aggressively and showed resilience throughout the first two sets. 

“I think the first two sets, we did pretty well, kind of making adjustments,” Keckler said. “I thought we blocked really well, and I also thought the pin hitters did a great job of making some big swings, scoring in big moments.”  

Despite narrowly losing the first set, the Blue Raiders led with 14 kills. However, the Bulldogs went on an offensive rally that seized momentum and proved too much for Middle Tennessee to overcome, winning the next two sets.  

In the third and final match of the weekend, Middle Tennessee defeated UT Martin, 3-0, in straight sets on Sunday. 

The Blue Raiders earned a straight-sets win, though several service errors kept the match closer at times.  

 “A lot of things from the service line is just mental focus and confidence of what we’re doing,” said Coach Keckler. “We’re going to continue to make that a priority as it has been over the past couple weeks. Anytime you try to serve tougher, there’s a higher risk that you’re going to miss more, so we had to be okay with that today.” 

During the second set of the final match, Isil Yilmaz reached a milestone with her 1,000th career dig.  

“It’s always good to have coaches and teammates that believe in you,” Yilmaz said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”  

Throughout the weekend, many freshmen on the Blue Raiders received playing time. Standout Raegan Durbin has quickly adapted to the college level.  

“I think just the support of my teammates and how accepting they’ve been of the role that I’ve had and all the hard work we’ve put in together has made it really easy,” Durbin said.  “I feel more comfortable with my teammates because they are so nice and encouraging to me.” 

Despite being a freshman, Durbin leads the team with 69 points and finished the weekend with 31 kills.  

MTSU squares off against Miami University on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Miami/Best Western Invitational.  

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

MTSU volleyball wins big in the Blue Raider Bash