Meet SGA President RJ Ware: ‘I had to meet the moment’

RJ Ware didn’t start college expecting to become the president.

Although he was his senior class president at Ezell-Harding in Antioch, his motivation to get involved with student government came from Michai Mosby, his presidential predecessor. Mosby was Ware’s mentor when he attended Scholars Academy, an MTSU program designed to help freshmen transition into college.

“He encouraged me to apply for Freshman Council,” Ware said about Mosby. “I had never even heard of SGA, but I had an idea of what it was, because I did Student Council in high school.”

A senior political science major from Hermitage, Tennessee, Ware is far from power-hungry and was quickly elected Freshman Council president and served as SGA vice president his junior year. Even with his extensive experience in SGA, he claims that the presidency just fell into place.

“Why did I want to be president? Uh, well, I was unopposed,” Ware said. “So I guess I could say that I had to meet the moment.”

Ware looks as natural at the president’s desk as he does sitting in the back of his political science classes. Although he may seem soft-spoken, he talks about his duties as president with a measured, thoughtful confidence.

Ware’s office is bright, comfortable and absolutely True Blue. The walls hold photos from past SGA events and old campaign signs — as well as a handful of plush Buc-ee’s beavers. His pride in MTSU shows through everything he does, whether it be words or decor choices, and he wishes everyone else on campus felt the same.

“I really wish there was more school pride, in a sense,” Ware said. “I want students to be proud that they go to MTSU … the fact that all of us go to this same school should be a unifying thing. I don’t necessarily think it is, and I wish it was.”

Ware said that students approach him all over campus to bring up issues they’re struggling with. Sometimes students just want to vent about parking, tuition or Wi-Fi, and aren’t seeking solutions. Ware, however, takes every complaint seriously.

“When people bring issues to me … I tell them to email me the issue, and it’s usually a pretty good indicator about how much they actually care about their complaint,” Ware said. “I know that they’re really serious.”

One issue that comes up frequently is mental health support on campus. DEI rollbacks have caused the university to re-evaluate existing programs and activities. Students requiring more support now look elsewhere, and this semester, SGA is focusing on creating a mental health task force.

“The purpose of the task force is to commission a report to the president with recommendations,” Ware said. “Like an inventory about everything that’s done on campus currently, because there’s a lot of silos.”

Improving communication between different departments on campus would allow the school to develop a more cohesive mental health strategy, according to Ware. The task force is very close to launching, although it is awaiting approval from President McPhee.

Approaching the president may sound intimidating, but Ware hopes students know he is far from scary. If nothing else, RJ Ware implores students to talk to him.

“If you see me, don’t be scared. You can walk up and talk to me,” Ware said. “I am a human! It sounds weird, but I do go to class. I have to do discussion boards, too. I hate D2L, too. The Wi-Fi goes out on me, too.”

