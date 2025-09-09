WMOT Day Stage returns to AmericanaFest – but with a new partner

The biggest moments in Americana music come to Nashville, Tennessee, this week as venues across the city welcome up-and-coming artists, seasoned stars and mountain hat-clad fans to AmericanaFest.

AmericanaFest is a five-day music festival and conference with panels featuring faces from the Americana music industry, an award show honoring the best of the genre from the year and dozens of concerts in venues around Nashville.

Performances kick off Tuesday night with Abbie Callahan at The Basement, but the festival and conference will be in full swing by Wednesday, with the award show that night, which is set to feature performances by Dawes, Darrell Scott and JD McPherson. Shows and panels span from Tuesday all the way into Saturday night in venues, including Embassy Suites, the Ryman Auditorium and Brooklyn Bowl.

MTSU’s WMOT Roots Radio – a Middle Tennessee radio station broadcasting Americana music – presents the Day Stage with partners NPR Music, World Cafe and a new addition, Nashville PBS, to showcase talents like I’m With Her, Chuck Prophet and Presley Haile.

WMOT has hosted the Day Stage since 2017, and Val Hoeppner, WMOT’s executive director, said it is exciting to welcome Nashville PBS as a first-time partner to help broadcast events live.

“If you want to see incredible musicians, you can see them all day and night, all over the place,” Hoeppner said.

AmericanaFest and public broadcasting’s foggy future

Recent budget cuts to public broadcasting are on the top of many minds in radio, and Hoeppner expects it to be a large conversation at AmericanaFest this year.

WMOT never received direct federal funds to run the station, but it may lose the required funds to pay for music licensing come 2026, as that was paid for by the government. Exposing people to new artists is something WMOT prides itself on, and it can only really be done through music licensing to broadcast songs and performances from up-and-coming artists, Hoeppner said.

“It is stressful, and it is worrisome to me how those music licenses and our emergency alert technology is going to be paid for,” Hoeppner said. “I’m hopeful that that’s not going to be a problem, but it remains to be seen.”

Though WMOT does not have to immediately worry about funds, Hoeppner said they have talked about being tighter on their budget, and she thinks that budget cuts helped bring Nashville PBS to the Day Stage.

Nashville PBS’s role is to broadcast the show live for three hours during the day and in a replay every evening, running live fundraising throughout.

Another topic of conversation Hoeppner expects this year is immigration and how it relates to touring and conference attendance. She knows different people who always attend AmericanaFest who cannot make it this year because of visa and green card issues, she said. Hoeppner also has heard about artists struggling to tour even to Canada because of immigration.

“It’s tricky times,” Hoeppner said about the difficult touring and immigration conversations.

WMOT’s collaboration with AmericanaFest allows an opportunity for MTSU students to participate throughout AmericanaFest. MTSU students will be across the events each day taking photos, working as camera operators for livestreams and running sound for some shows.

The opportunities MTSU students have at AmericanaFest give them experience in a real and tangible world, exposing them – and any festivalgoer – to new artists and people, Hoeppner said. A large part of the five-day production is discovery, Hoeppner said, and even she is excited to see new artists live.

For anyone interested in seeing new or beloved artists live from Sept. 9-13, tickets and passes are available starting at $175 online at the AmericanaFest website. If one cannot make it to the festival in person, NPR Music, WMOT and Nashville PBS will be broadcasting various parts of the show to YouTube, TV and websites throughout the festival.