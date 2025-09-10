MTSU fires dean following pressure from Marsha Blackburn

This is a breaking story. Updates will follow.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn called for the removal of MTSU’s assistant dean of students after a Facebook account that allegedly belonged to the dean made comments about Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a conservative activist, died after being shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Blackburn, a senator from Tennessee, called Kirk an inspiration for many young people to speak up for what they believe in in a post on X. She also called for Laura Sosh-Lightsy, the employee in question, to be “fired tomorrow.”

Late Wednesday night, MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said that an employee had been fired following “callous” comments they made on social media and condemned the “horrific, tragic murder of Charlie Kirk.”

“The comments by this employee, who worked in a position of trust directly with students, were inconsistent with our values and have undermined the university’s credibility and reputation with our students, faculty, staff and community at large,” the statement read.

A spokesperson for MTSU confirmed that the employee mentioned was Sosh-Lightsy.

The comments Sosh-Lightsy allegedly made said that she had “zero sympathy” for Kirk following his death and called him “ol’ Charlie.”

