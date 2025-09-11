The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Live updates: MTSU campus reacts to firing of assistant dean

Sidelines StaffSeptember 11, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
MTSU campus near the Student Union on Sept. 9, 2025.
Updated
Sep 11, 2025, 3:18 pm

Americana Music Association honoree shares song about Charlie Kirk reactions

MTSU terminated former assistant dean of students and the Office of Student Care and Conduct, Laura Sosh-Lightsy, late Wednesday night, due to public Facebook comments she made following Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk’s death. Sidelines is following campus reactions.

Jesse Welles, an Americana musician who was honored for Free Speech in Music at the Americana Music Association award show on Wednesday night, released a video on Thursday on his social media accounts of him playing a new song he wrote about the reactions to Charlie Kirk’s death.

Welles criticized the reactions of joy to the killing, singing that no violence should result in glee.

“You can’t hate the gun and love the gun that shot your rival,” Welles sang.

The song emphasized the importance of free speech, but reminded people to think about whether the death was of somebody they knew or if it was themselves.

“America aimless with the fire brand of resent,” he sang.

Welles previously has written songs about various political events around the world, including his most popular song, “War Isn’t Murder,” where he sings about how innocent people die in war, though the deaths are justified by governments. Jenene Grover, managing editor

Sep 11, 2025, 12:54 pm

MTSU’s director of Free Speech Center discusses assistant dean’s firing 

MTSU terminated former assistant dean of students and the Office of Student Care and Conduct, Laura Sosh-Lightsy, late Wednesday night, due to public Facebook comments she made following Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk’s death. Sidelines is following campus reactions. 

Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center at MTSU, weighed in on the firing of former assistant dean of students and the Office of Student Care and Conduct, Laura Sosh-Lightsy, on Thursday morning, saying the termination was legal.  

Due to Sosh-Lightsy’s free speech undermining her position, MTSU didn’t restrict her First Amendment rights when terminating her, Paulson said. As an authority figure for disciplined students, her partisanship conflicted with her responsibilities. 

“Someone in that position is going to be pretty vulnerable when the university feels like they have become so polarizing that they can’t do their job anymore,” Paulson said. 

Ultimately, the nature of Sosh-Lightsy’s job factored into the decision, he said. 

“This is different than a faculty member who has academic freedom,” Paulson said. “It’s different from a custodian who would have no contact with students.” 

As MTSU has a long history of supporting the First Amendment, being recently named in the Top 15 of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s 2026 College Free Speech Rankings, Paulson believes the former dean’s firing will be a standalone event. 

“These were potentially inflammatory remarks made in the heat of an assassination on a college campus,” Paulson said. “I think that combination of factors led to her dismissal. I would be very much surprised if we saw anything like it in the future.” 

Before founding the Freedom of Speech Center in 2019, Paulson served as dean of the MTSU College of Media and Entertainment from 2013 to 2019.  

The center is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that strives to educate the public and press on the First Amendment and how it applies to current controversies. Brett Walker, co-sports editor 

Who was Charlie Kirk?  

MTSU terminated former assistant dean of students and the Office of Student Care and Conduct, Laura Sosh-Lightsy, late Wednesday night, due to public Facebook comments she made following Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk’s death. Sidelines is following campus reactions. 

Charlie Kirk was an American political activist and the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative political advocacy group for students. He was best known for his campus tours, where he would debate college students on political ideology. 

An unknown assailant shot and killed the 31-year-old in the neck yesterday while he was speaking at an event in Orem, Utah, at Utah Valley University, generating mass reactions across the nation.  

In the past few years, Kirk gained relevance in political circles, becoming a close ally of the Trump administration. 

Blue Elite tour guides receive email instructions for response to assistant dean’s firing

MTSU terminated former assistant dean of students and the Office of Student Care and Conduct, Laura Sosh-Lightsy, late Wednesday night, due to public Facebook comments she made following Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk’s death. Sidelines is following campus reactions. 

MTSU Blue Elite, the campus’s tour guide organization, sent an email to tour guides on Thursday morning with instructions on how to respond if anyone approaches them about the firing of Laura Sosh-Lightsy, the former assistant dean of students and the Office of Student Care and Conduct.

The email, obtained by Sidelines, told tour guides to inform anyone who asks about the situation that the campus is aware of the issue and to contact the president’s office with questions. It also reminded the tour guides that they represent the university.

“Protecting your personal and professional reputation is just as important as protecting the university’s,” the email read. “I value each of you greatly and don’t want to see anyone put in a difficult decision.”

Campus leaders respond to the firing of the assistant dean of students.
An email sent to Blue Elite tour guides informed them how to respond to anyone asking about the firing of the assistant dean of students, sent on Sept. 11, 2025.

University president Sidney A. McPhee announced her immediate firing late Wednesday night in a statement sent to the campus community, and he explained in a later statement the justification for the termination.

Sosh-Lightsy allegedly posted comments to social media about Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, saying she had “ZERO sympathy” for Kirk. These comments led other conservative commentators and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn to call for Sosh-Lightsy’s termination on Wednesday night. Jenene Grover, managing editor

Danny Kelly, interim vice president of student affairs and dean of students, reflects on Sosh-Lightsy’s termination

MTSU terminated former assistant dean of students and the Office of Student Care and Conduct, Laura Sosh-Lightsy, late Wednesday night, due to public Facebook comments she made following Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk’s death. Sidelines is following campus reactions. 

“This is not a time to focus on political affiliations or personal ideologies. It is a time to remember that every member of our campus deserves dignity, respect, and compassion,” Kelly said in a campus-wide email. “We reject hate and violence in all forms, and we reaffirm our commitment to creating a space where all students feel safe, supported, and heard.” Olivia Summers, news editor

Live updates: MTSU campus reacts to firing of assistant dean