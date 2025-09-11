Live updates: MTSU campus reacts to firing of assistant dean

Who was Charlie Kirk?

MTSU terminated former assistant dean of students and the Office of Student Care and Conduct, Laura Sosh-Lightsy, late Wednesday night, due to public Facebook comments she made following Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk’s death. Sidelines is following campus reactions.

Charlie Kirk was an American political activist and the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative political advocacy group for students. He was best known for his campus tours, where he would debate college students on political ideology.

An unknown assailant shot and killed the 31-year-old in the neck yesterday while he was speaking at an event in Orem, Utah, at Utah Valley University, generating mass reactions across the nation.

In the past few years, Kirk gained relevance in political circles, becoming a close ally of the Trump administration.

Blue Elite tour guides receive email instructions for response to assistant dean’s firing

MTSU Blue Elite, the campus’s tour guide organization, sent an email to tour guides on Thursday morning with instructions on how to respond if anyone approaches them about the firing of Laura Sosh-Lightsy, the former assistant dean of students and the Office of Student Care and Conduct.

The email, obtained by Sidelines, told tour guides to inform anyone who asks about the situation that the campus is aware of the issue and to contact the president’s office with questions. It also reminded the tour guides that they represent the university.

“Protecting your personal and professional reputation is just as important as protecting the university’s,” the email read. “I value each of you greatly and don’t want to see anyone put in a difficult decision.”

Gallery • 2 Photos An email sent to Blue Elite tour guides informed them how to respond to anyone asking about the firing of the assistant dean of students, sent on Sept. 11, 2025.

University president Sidney A. McPhee announced her immediate firing late Wednesday night in a statement sent to the campus community, and he explained in a later statement the justification for the termination.

Sosh-Lightsy allegedly posted comments to social media about Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, saying she had “ZERO sympathy” for Kirk. These comments led other conservative commentators and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn to call for Sosh-Lightsy’s termination on Wednesday night. Jenene Grover, managing editor

Danny Kelly, interim vice president of student affairs and dean of students, reflects on Sosh-Lightsy’s termination

“This is not a time to focus on political affiliations or personal ideologies. It is a time to remember that every member of our campus deserves dignity, respect, and compassion,” Kelly said in a campus-wide email. “We reject hate and violence in all forms, and we reaffirm our commitment to creating a space where all students feel safe, supported, and heard.” Olivia Summers, news editor

