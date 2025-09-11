MTSU hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor lost lives

The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center partnered with MTSU to host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Thursday morning at the Miller Education Center to honor the lives lost and those who served following the attacks.

The event began with a welcome address from retired Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber, a U.S. Army veteran who served 38 years in active duty. The ceremony included the national anthem, a prayer, a moment of silence, a timeline of the day’s events, a guest speaker and taps to close.

Dr. Jamie Teachenor, a MTSU Recording Industry Department professor, performed the national anthem. After the silence, Huber addressed the attendees, encouraging reflection on the day’s significance.

Huber wanted people to recognize that today and every day is a gift.

“May we recognize how uncertain, chaotic and precious each day is,” Huber said.

Following his remarks, U.S. Army and Air Force cadets shared a timeline of September 11, 2001, and offered personal reflections on how the attacks influenced their decisions to enlist.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Roy Sexton, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired U.S. Secret Service agent. Sexton spent 23 years with the U.S. Secret Service and shared his firsthand experiences from the day of the attacks.

“What I would ask of you is that on this day, let’s remember the men and women who are the real heroes, the men and women who ran into those buildings,” Sexton said. “The men and women who, as a result of this day, signed up for the military and went over and paid the ultimate sacrifice, let’s always keep them in our prayers. Let’s always remember.”

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee also reflected on his memories from that day, sharing them with Sidelines after the ceremony.

“It was, I think, my first month as president,” McPhee said. “I had just returned from the Bahamas, where my father was buried. I was at his funeral, and interestingly enough, I was scheduled to return to Tennessee that Monday. But my wife and I decided that we should come back on Sunday. And we missed the shutdown of the world, basically, by one day.”

Many students weren’t born when the tragedy occurred, but many lives and curricula are still influenced by the events.

“I wasn’t alive then, but I learned much about it from my dad and grandparents,” freshman Sabria Ritto said.

Ritto talked about how hurtful it was for her to see videos of the attack in school growing up.

“I think it was a crucial time in America; it changed a lot of the environment and how everyone reacted,” said sophomore Kennedy Chatman. “But also, I think it brought us closer together as a nation, and it’s something we have always remembered since then.”

