The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor lost lives

Bailey Lowe, ReporterSeptember 11, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber at MTSU’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11, 2025.

The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center partnered with MTSU to host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Thursday morning at the Miller Education Center to honor the lives lost and those who served following the attacks.

The event began with a welcome address from retired Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber, a U.S. Army veteran who served 38 years in active duty. The ceremony included the national anthem, a prayer, a moment of silence, a timeline of the day’s events, a guest speaker and taps to close.

Dr. Jamie Teachenor, a MTSU Recording Industry Department professor, performed the national anthem. After the silence, Huber addressed the attendees, encouraging reflection on the day’s significance.

Huber wanted people to recognize that today and every day is a gift.

“May we recognize how uncertain, chaotic and precious each day is,” Huber said.

Following his remarks, U.S. Army and Air Force cadets shared a timeline of  September 11, 2001, and offered personal reflections on how the attacks influenced their decisions to enlist.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Roy Sexton, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired U.S. Secret Service agent. Sexton spent 23 years with the U.S. Secret Service and shared his firsthand experiences from the day of the attacks.

“What I would ask of you is that on this day, let’s remember the men and women who are the real heroes, the men and women who ran into those buildings,” Sexton said. “The men and women who, as a result of this day, signed up for the military and went over and paid the ultimate sacrifice, let’s always keep them in our prayers. Let’s always remember.”

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee also reflected on his memories from that day, sharing them with Sidelines after the ceremony.

“It was, I think, my first month as president,” McPhee said. “I had just returned from the Bahamas, where my father was buried. I was at his funeral, and interestingly enough, I was scheduled to return to Tennessee that Monday. But my wife and I decided that we should come back on Sunday. And we missed the shutdown of the world, basically, by one day.”

Many students weren’t born when the tragedy occurred, but many lives and curricula are still influenced by the events. 

“I wasn’t alive then, but I learned much about it from my dad and grandparents,” freshman Sabria Ritto said. 

Ritto talked about how hurtful it was for her to see videos of the attack in school growing up.

“I think it was a crucial time in America; it changed a lot of the environment and how everyone reacted,” said sophomore Kennedy Chatman. “But also, I think it brought us closer together as a nation, and it’s something we have always remembered since then.”

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].  

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
MTSU logo on Sept. 9, 2025.
MTSU campus reacts to Charlie Kirk’s death
Sidney A. McPhee, president at Middle Tennessee State University, addresses the university’s Board of Trustees during its summer quarterly meeting held Tuesday, June 17, 2025 the Miller Education Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)
Update: McPhee explains firing of MTSU assistant dean
MTSU Bridge on Sept. 2, 2025.
MTSU fires dean following pressure from Marsha Blackburn
MT OneStop on Sept. 8, 2025.
MTSU’s tuition rose again, but not for the reason students think
Champion Way garage, where the "MTSU Pisser" urinated on a wall and recorded himself doing so on Sept. 2, 2025.
MTSU student caught for public urination
Hattie Hendrick tables for homecoming court in the MTSU Student Union atrium on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
See you at the polls? MTSU homecoming elections offers in-person voting
More in News
MTSU campus near the Student Union on Sept. 9, 2025.
Live updates: MTSU campus reacts to firing of assistant dean
Mainstage at Cannery Hall during AmericanaFest on Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Bailey Brantingham)
WMOT Day Stage returns to AmericanaFest – but with a new partner
The Signature Event concert at Murphy Center lit up MTSU on April 30, 2025.
Murfreesboro advances to public voting stage for free concert series
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee makes a point during the Dec. 5 Board of Trustees meeting in the Student Union Ballroom. At right is Board Chairman Steve Smith. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
What to know about the MTSU board of trustees
Customers gather in The Great Escape in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 12, 2025.
Getting to know the Boro: 5 fun off-campus activities
Scott Borchetta smiles for the camera during a media day at MTSU's John Bragg building on Aug. 11, 2025.
Broadway, bourbon and burnouts: Why Scott Borchetta chose MTSU
More in Student Life
New students celebrate the upcoming school year at MTSU Convocation.
MTSU 2025 convocation welcomes new students
Kristina Clark answers a question with Student Body President Michai Mosby in the Keathley University Center Theater at MTSU on April 14, 2025.
MTSU panel gets blunt about cannabis
Rio Ogura flashes a peace sign at a meeting of the World Languages and Cultures Club at MTSU. (Photo courtesy of Austin Gurley)
MTSU’s World Languages and Cultures Club members share global fun without leaving campus
Buttons from a Turning Point USA meeting in the MTSU Student Union on March 20, 2025.
Turning Point USA and Young Democratic Socialists of America agree on one thing: media bias
Siblings Selah and Daisy Keegin show off their costumes at MTSU Cosplay Club's semi-formal in the James Union Ballroom on March 29, 2025.
Students show out at MTSU Cosplay Club's spring semi-formal
A sign for the blood drive on March 26, 2025 at the James E. Walker library.
Red Cross holds blood drive to save lives at MTSU
Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to honor lost lives