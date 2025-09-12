The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU women’s soccer tied with in-state foe

Bryson Zuñiga, Contributing writer September 12, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
MTSU women’s soccer huddles before game on Aug. 24, 2025

Middle Tennessee women’s soccer (4-3-2) tied with Tennessee Tech University (0-5-4), 2-2 in a come from behind match.  

The Raiders struggled to find offensive opportunities due to Tennessee Tech’s aggressive press defense. The press left the ball at the feet of Tech’s offense, which gave the Golden Eagles many opportunities to score.  

In the 27th minute, Tech sophomore Natalie Howard beat the MTSU defense on a through ball and slotted the ball into the bottom left corner. Tech held the lead for the rest of the first half continuing to press the Blue Raiders.  

MTSU opened the second half aggressively, with six shots in the half compared to one shot in the first half.  

On international night, it was Norwegian forward Emma Pettersen who got the Blue Raiders on the board. Canadian Taijah Fraser found Hannah Delaney on the overlapping run who crossed the ball into the box that Pettersen headed into the near post.  

“I think we became more aggressive, won more balls, and connected more passes into the second half compared to our first,” Pettersen said.

The Golden Eagles also had an increase in shot opportunities in the second half with seven shots, finding the back of the net once more.  

Tennessee Tech’s redshirt junior, Allison Lee scored in the 68th minute on a rebound shot from a corner attempt. MTSU responded with a header by junior Sadie Sterbenz off a corner kick of its own in the 70th minute.  

The final 20 minutes went by with both teams in a stalemate, leaving MTSU out of the win column for the third straight game.  

“We just really told the team that they needed to get back to our identity because we certainly were not playing anywhere like how we normally played … I don’t think it was anything our opponent did, I think we were just out of sync,” head coach Aston Rhoden said. 

The Blue Raiders will travel to face Evansville on Sept. 14 as the final tune-up before entering Conference USA play. 

MTSU women’s soccer tied with in-state foe