The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 3 opponent

Before MTSU’s (0-2) week three matchup with the University of Nevada, Reno (1-1), Nevada Sports Network’s Chris Murray provided an inside look at the Wolf Pack.

Nevada dropped its season opener to No. 2 Penn State and then defeated Sacramento State 20-17 at home.

“Last week’s game was kind of eye-opening,” Murray said. “You go against an FCS school like Sac State, which is also rebuilding. And Nevada should have lost that game if we’re being honest.”

While the Wolf Pack won late against the Hornets thanks to a pick-six by Johnathan Maldonado in the fourth quarter, the squad based out of Reno, Nevada was picked to come last in the preseason Mountain West Conference poll.

The opposing coach- Jeff Choate

Nevada is in a similar situation to the Blue Raiders, as Choate is in year two after going 3-10, similarly to Middle Tennessee’s Derek Mason.

Choate took the job with the Wolf Pack after holding the same position for four seasons with FCS powerhouse Montana State University and two years as the Co-defensive coordinator with the University of Texas at Austin that included an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2023.

“He was a very accomplished coach when he got here,” Murray said. “That program [ Montana State] only got better every single year, and now it’s one of the marquee FCS programs in the country. A lot of that was post Choate, but he set the foundation and got that program on an upward trajectory.”

Choate inherited a Nevada program that Murray believes was at one of it’s lowest points after back-to-back 2-10 seasons.

The Wolf Pack showed a small improvement in Choate’s first season with three wins, but it wasn’t quite what Nevada was looking for, Murray said.

“He’s kind of trying to drag this program back to where it was,” Murray said. “When it was in a bowl game year in and year out. 2005 to 2021, 14 bowls in 17 seasons.”

While Choate is looking to return the Wolf Pack to prior expectations, the Blue Raiders have taken notice of what Nevada can do.

“For us we travel to Nevada where we get to take on a solid Nevada team,” Mason said. “I’ve known Coach Choate for a long time and there’s a lot of guys on that staff that I’ve coached with.”

Players to watch

Quarterback- Chubba Purdy

Chubba Purdy, younger brother to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, is entering his second year with Nevada after two seasons with both Florida State University and the University of Nebraska.

“He’s a really good runner,” Murray said. “He’s a very electric guy with the ball in his hands.”

While Chubba Purdy has run the ball well this year, including 115 yards and a score against Sac State, he has struggled to move the ball through the air. Through two games, Nevada’s quarterback has completed only 19 passes for 241 yards while being intercepted three times.

“You’re a quarterback, you ought to be able to throw the ball,” Murray said. “I think that’s been a big knock or question mark on him is how effectively can he run a passing attack.”

With Chubba Purdy’s struggles throwing the ball, Murray mentioned that there is some speculation around Nevada benching its QB1.

“He’s coming off a poor performance and there’s some fans who are calling for the backup, AJ Bianco,” Murray said. “He’s a little more developed as a passer, but not quite the athlete that Chubba Purdy is. It’ll be interesting to see if there’s any split roles in terms of that in this game.”

Mason knows Middle Tennessee needs to emphasize Chubba Purdy regardless of his passing struggles, as he had the opportunity to see him up close as a kid.

“I’ve known Chubba and Brock since they were kids growing up in Arizona playing football,” Mason said. “Chubba’s a good player, extremely talented dual-threat quarterback. He’s gone for over 100 yards over the first two games and is extremely explosive and elusive.”

Running Backs- Herschel Turner and Caleb Ramseur

To compliment the running ability of Chubba Purdy, Nevada boasts two strong backs that supplement the run game.

“Nevada wants to run the ball, 60-65% of the time,” Murray said. “That’s kind of the base of what Jeff Choate did at Montana State and what he’s done at Nevada this fall.”

While Turner and Ramseur aren’t as likely to show off the flashiness of big play ability of Chubba Purdy, the duo both ran for 70 or more yards against Sac State on 11 and 13 carries each.

The two are very similarly built players, as they are both listed at 5-9 and weigh within five pounds of each other.

The Wolf Pack’s three-headed rushing attack will face off against an MTSU defense that has allowed 150 rushing yards in its first two games this season between losses to the University of Wisconsin and Austin Peay State University.

“[We want to] make them win on the perimeter instead of letting them run inside,” MTSU defensive tackle Damonte Smith said. “Just try to stuff the run and make them throw those screen passes and run hard to the ball.”

Edge Rushers- Dylan LaBarbera and Jonathan Maldonaldo

One of Nevada’s most productive units has been its defensive line, which has been led by LaBarbera and Maldonado.

LaBarbera, who is listed at the “JACK” position on Nevada’s depth chart for this week, leads the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.

“He played really well against Penn State,” Murray said. “He didn’t look out of place there.”

Maldonado has also come up big for the Wolf Pack, including a game-winning pick-six last week to defeat Sac State. In two games this year, the redshirt junior edge rusher has 1.5 tackles for loss to pair with a half sack and seven total tackles.

Murray deemed Maldonado a more traditional edge player compared to LaBarbera, listed at 6-6 233 lbs.

Nevada’s edge rushers are taking on a Middle Tennessee offensive line that has given up ten sacks in two games, and Murray believes they could have a large impact on the game’s outcome.

“It doesn’t seem like Middle Tennessee’s offensive line is all that good, so I think that’s the question mark,” Murray said. “I think if you give your veteran quarterback [Nick Vattiato] some time, I think that’s where Nevada’s vulnerability is, in the secondary.”

Where to watch

The Blue Raiders matchup with the Wolf Pack will be aired on the Mountain West Network, which can be seen for free here.

Odds/Point Spread

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, MTSU enters as +9.5 underdogs against Nevada.

Editor Picks

Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporter (1-1, With a perfect pick in week two)

NV 27, MTSU 17

Brett Walker, Co-sports editor (1-1)

MTSU 17, NV 10

Jacob Burgess, Co-sports editor (1-1)

NV 28, MTSU 10

Chris Murray, Nevada Sports Network, Guest picker (1-1)

NV 20, MTSU 14