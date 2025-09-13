Follow live: MTSU football faces Nevada in search of first win of the year

Middle Tennessee’s first win of 2025
MTSU football (1-2) picks up its first win of the season on the road against the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-2). Quarterback Nick Vattiato comes up big late for the Blue Raiders, throwing for 70 yards and scampering for a five-yard touchdown on the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
After struggling early offensively, the MTSU offense stepped up with two touchdowns in the second half. The Blue Raider defense shut down the Wolf Pack offense, forcing two punts and two interceptions by cornerback Juwon Gaston.
MTSU will return to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (0-2) during homecoming weekend.
