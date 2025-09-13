The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Follow live: MTSU football faces Nevada in search of first win of the year

Live updates from Middle Tennessee’s week three matchup against the Wolf Pack.
Willie Phaler and Brett WalkerSeptember 13, 2025
Caitlyn Hajek
MTSU’s offense huddles up against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025..
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Updated
Sep 13, 2025, 7:25 pm

Middle Tennessee’s first win of 2025

MTSU football (1-2) picks up its first win of the season on the road against the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-2). Quarterback Nick Vattiato comes up big late for the Blue Raiders, throwing for 70 yards and scampering for a five-yard touchdown on the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

After struggling early offensively, the MTSU offense stepped up with two touchdowns in the second half. The Blue Raider defense shut down the Wolf Pack offense, forcing two punts and two interceptions by cornerback Juwon Gaston.

MTSU will return to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (0-2) during homecoming weekend.

Sep 13, 2025, 7:16 pm

FINAL MTSU 14, NV 13

McFadden is no good from 56 yards, and Middle Tennessee advances to 1-2 on the year.

Sep 13, 2025, 7:15 pm

Q4 0:04

Purdy scrambles for nine yards, setting the Wolf Pack up at the MTSU 39. Nevada’s field goal team will trot out for a kick around 50 yards to take the lead.

Sep 13, 2025, 7:10 pm

Q4 0:21 TOUCHDOWN

Vattiato scrambles five yards and dives into the endzone for the score, tying it at 13. Hathaway’s PAT is good.

MTSU 14, NV 13

Sep 13, 2025, 7:06 pm

Q4 0:45

Vattiato finds Cox for a seven yard completion, but Cox is slow getting up once again. Timeout on the field as the training staff is tending to the MTSU wide receiver. 3rd & 3 for MTSU from the Nevada 29-yard line.

Sep 13, 2025, 7:02 pm

Q4 0:58

MTSU uses its second timeout of the half. The Blue Raiders will have 1st & 10 from the Nevada 36-yard line.

Sep 13, 2025, 6:58 pm

Q4 2:15

Nevada’s McFadden misses a 41-yard field goal attempt. MTSU’s offense will trot out and take over on its own 24 with a chance to take the lead.

Sep 13, 2025, 6:46 pm

Q4 6:30- Touchdown MTSU

Vattiato finds Nahzae Cox 13 yards out for the Blue Raiders first score of the ballgame. Cox was slowed down around the two before a scrum of MTSU players pushed him into the endzone.

Cox is down on the field and is being tended to by the Middle Tennessee medical team after the play.

NV 13, MTSU 6

Update: Cox was helped off the field by the training staff. Hathaway’s PAT is good. NV 13, MTSU 7

Sep 13, 2025, 6:39 pm

Q4 10:29- Interception

MTSU’s Juwon Gaston intercepts Nevada for the second time today, picking off Purdy after he was hit by a free rusher. The Blue Raiders will take over on their 40-yard line.

Sep 13, 2025, 6:26 pm

END Q3: NV 13, MTSU 0

A scoreless quarter for both sides, highlighted by missed opportunities inside the ten. Nevada faces a 3rd & 26 after a sack by Zeion Simpson-Smith.

Sep 13, 2025, 6:08 pm

Q3 9:26 Turnover on downs

On 3rd & 3, the Blue Raiders turn it over on downs on the Nevada 9-yard line after Vattiato’s pass to Hunter Tipton was incomplete in the endzone. Running back Jekail Middlebrook broke free for a 42-yard rush, setting MTSU up in Nevada territory before the offense slowed down.

Sep 13, 2025, 6:02 pm

Q3 14:00- Interception

MTSU’s Juwon Gaston intercepts AJ Bianco in the endzone and returns it to Middle Tennessee’s 29-yard line. Nevada pushed into the red zone with a 64-yard rush by Herschel Turner to open up the second half.

Sep 13, 2025, 5:40 pm

HALFTIME- NV 13, MTSU 0

The Blue Raiders trail by two possessions at the break, after allowing a touchdown and two field goals. Nevada is finding success both throwing and running the ball, with 125 passing yards and 70 rushing yards, while employing both quarterbacks in Chubba Purdy and AJ Bianco.

MTSU’s offense has struggled early on, pushing the ball inside the Nevada 20 only once before holding and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties pushed them out of the redzone.

The Wolf Pack will receive to begin the second half.

MTSU team stats

Total yards: 117

Passing yards: 102

Rushing yards: 15

Turnovers: 1, Vattiato interception

Sacks: 2

NV team stats

Total yards: 195

Passing yards: 125

Rushing yards: 70

Turnovers: 0

Sacks: 2

 

Sep 13, 2025, 5:26 pm

Q2 1:02, NV 13, MTSU 0

Nevada goes 18 yards in seven plays to add three points after Vattiato’s interception. McFadden is good from 41 for his second field goal of the day.

Sep 13, 2025, 5:19 pm

Q2 3:47

Nevada’s EJ Smith intercepts Vattiato around the Wolf Pack 45-yard line. The Wolf Pack offense sets up around the Blue Raiders 41-yard line.

Sep 13, 2025, 5:00 pm

Q2 8:59- NV 10, MTSU 0

The Wolf Pack adds to its lead with a 45-yard field goal by McFadden. Woods picks up rushes of 15 and 28 yards to fuel a 46-yard drive.

Sep 13, 2025, 4:57 pm

Q2 11:50

MTSU kicker Jacob Hathaway misses wide right on a 43-yard attempt on 4th & 16. The most successful drive of the day for the Blue Raiders was built off of a 42-yard reception by Cam’ron Lacy.

Sep 13, 2025, 4:45 pm

Q2 14:42, NV 7, MTSU 0

Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy finds running back Ky Woods up the seam for a 47-yard touchdown, marking the first score of the game. Extra point by Joe McFadden is good.

Sep 13, 2025, 4:39 pm

END Q1- MTSU 0, NV 0

Blue Raiders and Wolf Pack are scoreless, while the punters have been busy early with two from each side. MTSU faces a 3rd & 9 from their own three-yard line to start the second quarter.

Sep 13, 2025, 4:29 pm

Q1 4:55- Blue Raiders Quarterback Nick Vattiato completes a pass to running back Jekail Middlebrook for six yards, Read more about the historic pass here.

Sep 13, 2025, 4:23 pm

Q1 6:11- MTSU forces a punt after allowing one first down. The Blue Raiders offense will take over on their own 32-yard line.

Sep 13, 2025, 4:15 pm

Back-to-back sacks by the Wolf Pack stalls an MTSU drive around the NEV 40-yard line. Blue Raiders are punting on 4th & 26.

Sep 13, 2025, 4:08 pm

After the coin toss, Middle Tennessee will receive to begin the game in Reno, Nevada.

MTSU football (0-2) is set to take on the University of Nevada, Reno (1-1) on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. CDT.

The Blue Raiders enter the west coast contest fresh off a 42-10 road loss to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Nevada squeaked past Football Championship Subdivision foe Sacramento State last week, earning its first win of the season.

For staff picks and a full game preview, click here.

Follow live: MTSU football faces Nevada in search of first win of the year