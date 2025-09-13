Friday night fireworks: Final scores from the Murfreesboro area

This weekend’s high school football action was filled with thrilling matchups and dominant performances within the 6A Region 3.

As week 4 concludes take a look at the highlights of some of the most prominent games from Friday night.

Oakland Patriots shut down Pearl-Cohn 38-6

The Oakland Patriots continued its strong start to the season with a defensive masterclass vs Pearl-Cohn. With a mix of explosive offense and lockdown defense, the Patriots would claim a 38-6 victory.

The Patriot’s defense has been unstoppable throughout the beginning of the season, allowing just six points over the last three games. The Patriots held Pearl-Cohn to negative nine yards rushing, highlighting its strong run defense.

Patriot linebacker Travion Jackson showcased why he has become a key spot amidst this defensive scheme with five tackles and two and half sacks. Jackson has proved to be a huge factor on Oakland’s defense, adding scary pass rush to a defense that already boasts formidable names like Tennessee commit Joel Wyatt and Ole Miss Commit Craig Tutt.

Blackman Blaze dominated Nolensville Knights 42-7

Blackman put on an emphatic performance against Nolensville, finishing the night with a score of 42-7.

The Blackman defense started off blazing, picking up three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns, holding Nolensville to zero points in the first half.

The Blaze’s offense showcased that same electricity with quarterback Jaevion Elliot leading the charge with a striking performance. Elliot finished with high scoring stats through the air and the ground, finishing with a rushing and passing touchdown.

Riverdale Warriors bounce back vs LaVergne Wolverines 44-7

The Riverdale Warriors rebounded from a narrow loss to Blackman with a convincing 44-7 victory over LaVergne.

The trademark defense of the Warriors showed up big yet again only allowing the Wolverine’s one score on the night.

The spotlight of the game comes down to the dynamic duo of Riverdale quarterback Gavin Hampton and wide receiver Coren Reynolds. The pair would steal the show with Hampton connecting to Reynolds for four touchdowns on the night.

Rockvale Rockets overpower Stewarts Creek Red Hawks 31-10

Rockvale’s offense proved to be too much for Stewarts Creek to handle with the Rockets claiming a 31-10 victory.

The Rockets have had an explosive offense all throughout the season with the team averaging over 28 points a game. Friday night was no different with the Rockets already boasting a 17-3 lead at halftime.

Early on in the season Rockvale had problems on the defense with the team giving up 69 points in their first two games. Through the last two games the team has only given up a total of 16 points, marking tremendous growth on the defense.

This win for Rockvale marks two in a row and moves the team to a 2-2 record on the season by the end of week 4.

Siegel Stars edge past Smyrna Bulldogs 13-10

Sigel improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in region play with a dramatic 13-10 win over Smyrna.

The game started with a battle of offenses, with Siegel leading 13-7 by the end of the first quarter. As the game carried on, it would be a standoff between the two defenses with a lone Smyrna field goal in the 2nd quarter and no scores in the second half.

Siegel managed two first downs in the entire second half with Smyrna marching down the field. Smyrna would be unable to convert their defensive success into points on the scoreboard with two missed potential game tying field goals in the fourth quarter allowing Sigel to hold on to the lead for a narrow victory.

Will Phillips is a reporter for MTSU Sidelines

