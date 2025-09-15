MTSU softball opens fall ball slate with win

The Middle Tennessee State University softball team is back in action, with its first win of the fall season over the Snead State Community College Lady Parsons 4-0 on Saturday.

In their first game back on the diamond since last May, a mixture of early offense and dominant pitching led Middle Tennessee to a win.

The Blue Raiders struck first on a leadoff homerun by Addy Edgmon. The Blue Raider bats stayed hot early as they forced across two more runs to make it 3-0 at the end of the first inning.

After finding offensive production in the first inning, Middle Tennessee had a change in momentum going into the fifth inning. After dropping back-to-back pop flies, the Blue Raiders leaned on their veterans to regroup.

“It’s always going to be Ansley Blevins when she’s behind the plate, she’s going to be our big one,” Breeden said. “Now, our shortstop, Jana Want, is going to also have to fill a role there too. We have young players at third, second base, and first base, so it’s going to have to be Jana and Blevins right there.”

While there is some uncertainty with some of the new names in the Blue Raider infield, the outfield brings back three experienced bats in seniors Lexi Medlock and Edgmon, along with sophomore Macie Harter.

“Our outfield is old so they’re kind of out there to themselves, so they’ll all be leaders themselves,” Breeden said.

Coming into the fall season, Middle Tennessee returns 12 players from the 2025 squad that went 26-27, while adding seven freshmen and one transfer player to the fold.

“[The new players] mesh really good with our returning players,” Breeden said. “Today and in our practice sessions, our third base and second base, have really practiced hard. They really absorb what we’re trying to incorporate into them at a fast rate.”

After two errors to begin the fifth inning, the Blue Raiders struggles continued as they were held scoreless from the fifth until the end of the game. Although they were blanked for the final five frames, Middle Tennessee was able to finish off Snead State 4-0 for their first win of the fall.

“I think we did a good job playing defense today for the most part,” Breeden said. “I also think we started the game on a good note, we ended up scoring three in the first, which is good.”

Blue Raider pitching had a good day inside the pitcher’s circle, allowing only one walk and one hit by pitch on the way to the shutout victory.

“Our pitchers really turned the page today,” Breeden said. “We had one walk and one hit batter, when we had been walking up to 16, so they did a really good job today.”

The Blue Raiders will be back on the softball diamond on Sept. 24, as they play host to the Roane State Community College Lady Raiders.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

