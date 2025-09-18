Constitution Day speaker David Brooks speaks to heal a political divide

MTSU and the American Democracy Project hosted David Brooks on Constitution Day in the Tucker Theatre.

The author, journalist, New York Times columnist and political analyst used anecdotes throughout his career documenting the world to emphasize unity in a time when division may seem like second nature.

The panel began with Keith Huber, retired Army Lt. General and senior advisor for veterans and leadership initiatives, leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and introducing University Provost Mark Byrnes.

Byrnes then introduced Student Government Association President RJ Ware, who began listing the evening’s panelists.

The panelists: Victoria Grigsby, SGA senator and former president of the ADP

Sneh Ghandi, SGA senator and vice president of the ADP

Hannah Lawrence, ADP representative in charge of student organization connections

Jorge Avila, SGA senator and member of the ADP.

Grigsby ignited the conversation, asking Brooks how the Constitution protects or exposes American democracy to authoritarian threats.

“The Founding Fathers were wise about human nature,” Brooks said. “One of the things they feared was people. Particularly what they called the ‘dark passions’ and these are things like fear, resentment, hatred and the urge to dominate, which they felt all of us shared.”

The Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution to form a culture where the American people enjoy conversing with those they disagree with, finding ways to compromise, Brooks said. But recently, the world has seen an uptick in personalism, where a single leader controls political landscapes, overriding the influence of institutions, parties and the rule of law.

“Most presidents think, ‘I come to the White House, and it’s not my office, it belongs to the American people,'” Brooks said. “But a lot of the populace worldwide say, ‘No, this is my office,’ they treat it like a family business.”

When that attitude shifts, leaders forget traditional customs. For example, the Founding Fathers believed Congress was the supreme branch of government, but that’s not been true in the U.S. for a while, Brooks said.

“The master-trend in my life covering politics is the concentration of power,” Brooks said. “I learned in political science class that people go into politics because they want power. But, covering Congress, I’ve learned, no, they want to go into politics so they can keep their jobs. And if they don’t exercise power, they’re not going to do anything wrong, and the voters won’t kick them out. So, they’re very happy to give away power. That’s created a centralization of power which is the opposite of what the founders were hoping for.”

Ghandi and Avila furthered the conversation, asking Brooks what Americans should do to heal their political climate.

American people are more upset than ever, leading to resentment and anger, which has started to pervade American politics, Brooks said. Brooks believes the most important statistic is how much citizens trust their institutions, peers and neighbors.

“The psychological, emotional and spiritual foundations of our society have been rotted out,” Brooks said. “I think it’s caused by a breakdown in trust and communities. But one thing that’s underestimated is a breakdown in a moral order. Sometime over the last 30 years, we’ve privatized morality.”

But all hope of American unity is not lost because, over time, cultures have shifted from democracy to authoritarianism and back again, Brooks said.

“The good news is we’ve been here before and always come back,” Brooks said.

Student takeaways

Students in attendance, like political science major Mazie Davis, felt that Brooks brought important insight about the political state of America.

“He has a lot of valid points in his arguments about how we need to come together more as a community to further our democracy,” Davis said.

The ADP panel opened the audience for a Q&A, where honors student Carter Manwaring asked a question.

“Writer and journalist, G.K. Chester, talked about the difference between the stupid and the intelligent reformer,” Manwaring said. “The idea that a unitelligent reformer decides to change society by walking up to a fence and tearing it out of the ground, whereas an intelligent reformer looks at it and answers two questions: Who built the fence? And why is it here? We all want to change the country in one way or another. From your perspective, what is the one fence we cannot change at all, and why is it there?”

Brooks answered: the U.S. founding documents. Brooks argued that the protections in the Constitution are taken for granted.

“And when our founders wrote this Constitution, what [continental] democracies did they have to look at? There weren’t any,” Brooks said. “I just think those ideas [that] you can bet your life on.”

But not all questions were answered before time ran out. Political science major Marciana Johnson was in line when the Q&A ended.

Johnson planned to ask Brooks about his thoughts on the growing division between political parties.

“I wanted to see if he thought that there was a correlation between polarization in America and individualism,” Johnson said.