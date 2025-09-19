A mac and cheesy cook-off serves up fun for homecoming week

In the middle of this year’s homecoming week, set up under the afternoon sun, picnic tables and adirondack chairs were set up, surrounded by five Greek life organizations. With a line of people massing, this was none other than the Mac and Cheese Cook-off. United in the blazing September heat, these five organizations gathered outside in the Student Union Commons and competed with their various cheese blends and secret spices.

The Student Government Association organized the cookoff, where competing teams would be judged on their signature mac and cheese recipe. The five groups were the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, Omega Delta Psi Fraternity, Chi Omega Sorority, Kappa Delta Sorority, and a combined team, featuring the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, Alpha

Delta Pi Sorority, Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity. For the competition, a panel of six judges was put together. One judge, Matthew Olsen, explained the criteria on which the teams would be rated.

“The first one was taste and texture, the second one was presentation, and the last one was school spirit,” Olsen said. “Lots of points were given out for presentation for sure.”

Each of these teams put up a strong fight. They all displayed their organizations; many brought giant wooden cutouts of their organization’s Greek

letters. The Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity cooks Ty Dawlly and Sawyer Seymour, dressed up wearing chef hats and aprons, decorating their tent with lightning bolts, steamers and balloons. The Chi Omega Sorority highlighted their mac and cheese, bringing three different batches, two signature recipes and a classic cheesy Thanksgiving style. Ava Lanier, a chef for the Chi Omega Sorority, described her signature recipe in detail.

“It was a six cheese macaroni, [including] pepperjack, sharp cheddar, mild cheddar…A thing of hot cheeto dust…Mozzarella and Gouda!” Lainer said.

Despite there being several competitors, each team provided a unique flavor, with not one tasting the same as another. Some groups had their batch smoked, with hints of spice, creating a diverse, interesting flavor. Others were more elegant and restrained, focusing on texture.

“Every single group had their own flavor profile… They were all so different,” Olsen said. “Everyone did such a nice job decorating. The fraternities and sororities all brought out their letters. It always looks great with a turnout like this.”

The event did slow down quite quickly as most groups ran out of mac and cheese within the first 30 minutes. Many students stayed, enjoying the music and company as the night went on. One student in attendance, Cade Compton, was sitting at a table while his friends were line dancing.

“[The mac and cheese cook-off] has a pretty good vibe,” Compton described.

SGA’s homecoming director, Sydney Barnett, was surprised by the turnout. Given this event’s prior hiccups with challenges like COVID-19 , Barnett wanted to revive the event this year. The event still has a lot of room to grow, but given the circumstances of an earlier homecoming and a rocky history in years prior, Barnett sees the event as a success, signaling it could return next year.

“I have hope that the future homecoming directors can continue this tradition,” said Barnett

The event wrapped up a little early as contesting groups began to take down their stands. The winner of this event will be announced on Saturday, Sept. 20, during the Party in the Grove event, before the football game against Marshall University.