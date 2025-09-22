History comes to life at the 2025 NPHC step show

Excited students, alumni and families packed into the Student Union Ballroom to see original performances Friday night for MTSU’s 2025 National Pan-Hellenic Council step show.

Each active organization of MTSU’s NPHC performed a themed step piece that was judged by seven leaders in MTSU’s Black community. Stepping is a complex style of dance rooted in African culture that was developed by African American fraternities and sororities in the early 1900s.

“If you’ve ever seen Stomp the Yard, that’s what this is,” Angel West, MTSU alumna and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, said. “But it’s more than [just] that, it’s an event for the Black community to come together.”

The men of Iota Phi Theta kicked off the night with their “Holes”-inspired performance, followed by the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha, who took the crowd on a road trip from Atlanta to LA, Memphis and Murfreesboro.

The sisters of Sigma Gamma Rho traveled from Fisk University in Nashville not only to perform as guests but to travel through the decades to teach the audience their history through step.

“It’s a very good sense of awakening for everybody who didn’t know about the Greek life or sororities and fraternities,” Kaitlyn Woodland of Alpha Kappa Alpha said.

The men of Omega Psi Phi also traveled back in time, specifically to the iconic hip-hop era of the 2000s, with their oversized t-shirts and baggy jean shorts.

The divas of Delta Sigma Theta were a tight-knit crew with their “Delta force” themed performance and Phi Beta Sigma closed the night with their Ghostbuster-inspired performance.

But it was the gentlemen of Alpha Phi Alpha who took home the glory with their step rendition of the popular 2025 horror film, Sinners.

Devin McClendon, who played “Preacher Boy” in the rendition, said he joined Alpha Phi Alpha in Spring 2025 and that being able to give back to his organization was an amazing honor.

“This is to find out who can step the best,” McClendon said. “ We can put on the best show of all the NPHC, that’s what this is about, and so this is our first time getting back. It’s amazing. God is good.”

McClendon and his teammates will go on to the district competition, the details of which have yet to be publicly announced.

Montrell Dobbins, the stepshow chairperson for the District of Tennessee’s Alphamen, said it was a close competition, but what set the Alphas apart was their creativity and precision. The heart of step is the synchrony, the unity, the power, cadence and sound, Dobbins said.

“Our step shows used to be in the Murphy Center, so [I] think about where we used to be and I can’t wait to see the campus get back to that level,” Dobbins said. “This was a great representation of how we’re heading in that direction.”

MTSU’s President Sidney A. McPhee has attended many of MTSU’s step shows over the years and was looking forward to the talent this semester.

McPhee was impressed with the fierce competition, but as a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., he was especially proud of their performance.

“Events like these bring out not just Black students but the whole campus, and can benefit from these activities,” McPhee said.

President of the NPHC and member of Delta Sigma Theta, Jaliyah Webb, expressed how rewarding it was to put together an event where everyone could come together and share Black culture.

“Everyone really appreciates Black MT when they find it,” Webb said. “So just being able to give everyone that space is enough for me.”

She also hinted that more events that create safe spaces are coming.

“We’ve been quiet,” Webb said. “We’re not gonna be quiet anymore.”

