Sidelines 100: 2000 Homecoming Queen Nominees

The 2000 Nominees for Homecoming Queen answered questions and shared what goes into being a great Homecoming Queen.
Sidelines staff, Sidelines archivesSeptember 23, 2025
Paige Mast
Homecoming queen Sarah Kamar, Sept. 21, 2024.

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Oct. 9, 2000, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

The five finalists for Homecoming Queen were asked the following questions: “What do you think the ideal qualities of a Homecoming Queen should be?” and “What type of responsibilities do you think the Homecoming Queen should have?” Here are their answers.

Katherine Batey Senior Agribusiness and Nutrition and Food Science majors

“In addition to representing an organization, a Homecoming Queen should represent the entire student body. She should be friendly, well-rounded, school-spirited and a good student, as well as a leader. She should be able to interact well with the general public.”

“She should be beyond reproach, representing the school in a positive way on campus and within the community.”

Meagan Frazier Senior Public Relations major

“A Homecoming Queen should have numerous ideal qualities. I think the most important quality is that she is representative ofMiddle Tennessee State University. She should have tremendous school spirit and respect for our school. She should posses all of the characteristics of the average MTSU student including being from a small mid-state town, middle class and the traditional college age. Furthermore he queen should be involved in the MTSU community and have made an effort during her time here to encourage a positive experience for others as well as herself. Also the queen should be very ambitious with plans to pursue her education further and acquire a respectable career. Her future should reflect the education she received from MTSU and help to increase its growing reputation.”

“The 2000 Homecoming Queen should have the responsibility of being a symbol of MTSU spirit. On Homecoming day all students, alumni and faculty should see her and feel the amount of pride she has in our university. She should be responsible for being a shining example of the student body today at MTSU as she represents them to the alumni. The queen should be responsible for attempting to make many others as proud of Middle Tennessee State University as she is.”

Andrea Gooch Sophomore Elementary Education major

“Loyalty to your peers, faculty, athletes and your university, be consistent with school spirit and pride, keep a positive attitude about yourself and others, bring out the best in everything you do, remain confident and remember most of all who you were before you became Homecoming Queen.”

“The responsibility to attend at least four school functions and student government meetings. The queen should also obtain some community service projects.”

Megan Hearon Sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi Junior Social Work major

“One quality that a Homecoming Queen should possess is loyalty, a loyalty to her college in every aspect. Along with being loyal, a Homecoming Queen should be genuine and sincere. Most importantly a Homecoming Queen should be responsive to the needs of student participation at Middle Tennessee State University.”

“I think there are several responsibilities that should be added to the title of Homecoming Queen. The queen should assist with the SGA in promoting school spirit by participating in the school wide pep rallies at al home games. I feel the queen should pick a local philanthropy and support the organization throughout her reign as queen. Last but not least, as Homecoming Queen I think that the responsibility of the queen should be to act as a representative of the student body at alumni sponsored event.”

Marcie Tesar Sponsored by Zeta Tau Alpha Senior English major

“I believe a Homecoming Queen should not only display an immense amount ofschool spirit, but that she should also be a role model for adolescents and an outstanding community servant.”

“I think that a Homecoming Queen should continue her tradition of school representation, but I believe she should also make appearances in the community while performing charitable duties.

