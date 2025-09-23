The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Roots Rendezvous Festival kicks off with MTSU String Band

Festival blends tradition, community and student talent at Hop Springs.
Cole Terranova, Contributing writer September 23, 2025
Cooper Davis
Carson Deans, Coby Castle, Daniel Rothwell, Holly Riley and Carter Ishmael on stage at the Roots Rendezvous Festival on Sept.19, 2025

The MTSU String Band breathed new life into the traditions of old-time and bluegrass as they opened Roots Rendezvous, inspired by Uncle Dave Macon Days. Led by Holly Riley, the group pushed tempos and played with rhythmic creativity, setting the tone for a weekend of music and community.

At Hop Springs in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the outdoor performance found its audience under a welcome layer of cloud cover. Though the crowd was small, their energy filled the space—many clapped along to the beat, while others took to dancing. Among them was 87-year-old Thomas Maupin, who began buck dancing in his tap shoes before being invited on stage to join the string band.

“You’re playing the tune, not just making a bunch of noise,” Maupin said. “That’s the difference.”  

Carson Deans, Coby Castle and Daniel Rothwell performing at the Roots Rendezvous Festival in Hop Springs on Sept.19 ,2025. (Cooper Davis)

The MTSU string band played for an hour, covering classic old-time songs like “Hand Me Down My Walking Cane” and “Pig’s Foot.” Despite being the group’s first performance together, they all played professionally, rolling over minor mistakes like they never happened. After the show, Riley was happy with the group’s performance, giving compliments to her band. 

“I think everything went pretty well… Nothing disastrous, and a lot of really good stuff. I thought everyone had really good energy,” Riley said. “It’s always the most exciting chaos playing your first gig.”

The string band’s bassist, Carter Ishmael,  a Junior at MTSU, mentioned the band’s textured background.

Holly Riley performing at the Roots Rendezvous Festival on Sept.19, 2025. (Cooper Davis)

“It’s a good dynamic of people who know the genre and the scene a lot and don’t,” Ishmael said. “I don’t really play much [old-time], and I know Carson Dean, [the rhythm guitarist,] does a lot of blues.”

After the MTSU String Band, the Stones River Bluegrass took the stage, continuing the classic music. Dewdrop Jamboree followed after them, and the night ended with Jake Leg Stompers. Crowds grew as the night went on, filling the Hop Springs bar for Dewdrop Jamboree’s inside performance. Vendor and bluegrass fan Edyn Luttmann watched the performances as they unfolded.

“I’ve noticed that bluegrass just tells stories and brings people together. There’s something about it that’s so catchy and fun,” Luttmann explained.

Outside of the stage, the Roots Rendezvous Festival had several local vendors. Underneath their branded rainbow of colorful tents sat artisans, church groups, storefronts and charities. The little market had everything from full canvas paintings and wood-burning art to small handmade earrings and rings. One booth, “Bulldogs Pottery,” was flooded with little handmade pumpkins.

The vendor, Miss Rebecca Walther, a Smyrna High School teacher, showcased her students’ artwork.

“The pumpkins are such a lovely, organic shape; it’s a really good confidence builder for first-year pottery students,” Walther said. “It’s really good that the

Coby Castle performing at the Roots Rendezvous Festival on Sept.19, 2025. (Cooper Davis)

students get to showcase their art.”

Next to the market was a mule wagon ride. This attraction’s inclusion drew from the festival’s history with the musician Uncle Dave Macon. As a way to honor his prolific legacy of singing, songwriting and banjo playing, the festival was named after him. Gloria Christy, organizer of the 47-year-old event, attributed a lot of Macon’s musicianship and community to his mule business, hence the inclusion of the ride.

“The length between Woodbury and Murfreesboro, [Macon] had a wagon haul company,” Christy explained, “On his adventures, he would play his banjo and he would entertain everybody on his way.”

 Roots Rendezvous, inspired by Uncle Dave Macon Days, stands with that same idea in mind and brings everyone in attendance one step closer to each other.

Roots Rendezvous Festival kicks off with MTSU String Band