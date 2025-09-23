Sidelines 100 and beyond panel celebrates student media

Four Sidelines alumni and one current staff member spoke about their time at MTSU’s student-run newspaper and how it kick-started their media-related professional careers.

The panel, held on Sept.18 in the Parliamentary room in the Student Union, celebrated the student newspaper’s 100th anniversary.

All panel members agreed that getting involved in student media is a great way to gain professional experience that students may not find in the classroom. At Sidelines, students can refine skills, like conducting interviews that may be intimidating, through hands-on practice in a professional newsroom, said Noah McLane, the current editor-in-chief of Sidelines.

“You learn a lot in classes, but Sidelines, this is where you cut your teeth,” McLane said. “You get to practice.”

The alumni acknowledged that journalism can be difficult, but the community that student media helps form makes it easier.

“Those are the [relationships] that you cultivate and the ones that you’re going to remember the most,” David Chamberlain, a former Sidelines sports editor, said. “You’re working late nights, you’re putting in a lot of hours together. Those are the ones even now that I still keep in touch with the most, are the people that I worked with at Sidelines, and we were in the trenches together.”

Student media helps young journalists grow and find their niche, but not if students are afraid to try out different branches of journalism, said Sarah Grace Taylor, a former Sidelines editor-in-chief.

“You don’t know what you want to do until you’ve done it, and you don’t know what you don’t want to do until you’ve done it and didn’t like it,” Taylor said. “Take big swings, do stories that intimidate you, even if you don’t go into journalism. And don’t squander a moment that you’re in college,” Taylor said. “There’s never a time when you are just given free rein to try to grow as much as you can.”

Students in attendance, like sophomore environmental journalism major Riley Marshall, felt panels like these are essential for students in journalism.

“[The panel] allows people just now entering the journalism field to hear real-world experiences from local writers,” Marshall said.

Panelists agreed that though times change and technology develops, the goal of Sidelines will always remain the same.

Sidelines is and will always be about “holding people accountable, interviewing people, talking to people and building relationships,” McLane said.

