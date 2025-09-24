Previewing MTSU football’s Conference USA opponents

MTSU football’s homecoming loss to Marshall marked the end of the first third of the Blue Raiders’ schedule, and their last game before Conference USA play.

The 12-team league, which welcomed two new members this season, looks to be competitive with no clear-cut favorite across the football member schools.

With a 1-3 start in the rearview for MTSU head coach Derek Mason, the Blue Raiders will begin conference play this weekend on the road against Kennesaw State, with a 5 p.m. CDT kick.

Here’s a brief look at Middle Tennessee’s remaining opponents.

Week 5: @ Kennesaw State (2-2,0-0 CUSA)

The Owls’ attack is off to a fast start in year one of the Jerry Mack era, as quarterback Amari Odom is leading the way in an explosive offense. Odom shined for Kennesaw in its week four 28-21 victory over Arkansas State, totaling 308 passing yards and 101 rushing yards along with a touchdown on the ground and through the air.

Wide receiver Gabriel Benyard has been one of the top weapons for the Owls, as the redshirt senior leads all of CUSA with 322 receiving yards on the year.

Kennesaw’s defense has been stout so far in 2025, holding opponents to just 21 or fewer points in three of four games, with the outlier being a 56-9 loss to No. 11 Indiana.

Week 6: Bye week

Week 7: Missouri State (2-2, 0-0 CUSA)

One of two first-year CUSA programs, the Bears have had two “guarantee games” with losses to the University of Southern California and Southern Methodist University, losing to the Trojans by 60 and by 18 to the Mustangs.

Missouri State comes to the FBS after going 8-4 in its last season in the Missouri Valley Conference, good for fourth in the league, and looks to be a strong contender for the CUSA title game in 2025.

Quarterback Jacob Clark leads the Bears and is currently fourth in the conference in passing yards and second in the league with eight passing touchdowns.

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: @ University of Delaware (3-1, 1-0 CUSA)

The second new member of CUSA, the Fightin’ Blue Hens introduced themselves to the conference with a 38-16 win over Florida International last week, adding to a strong resume that includes a 44-41 overtime win over the University of Connecticut.

Making the move from the Coastal Athletic Association, Delaware brings an efficient passing attack with them to the Football Bowl Subdivision, led by junior quarterback Nick Minicucci.

The Blue Hens signal caller sits third in CUSA in passing yards with 1,065, and fourth with a 65.2 completion percentage.

Week 10: Jacksonville State (2-2, 1-0 CUSA)

The reigning CUSA champion will take a trip to Murfreesboro with a new team after dismantling the Blue Raiders 42-20 at home last year.

Former head coach Rich Rodriguez departed Jacksonville, Alabama for Morgantown, West Virginia to sing “Country Roads” as the head man for the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Gamecocks hired Charles Kelly from his post as co-defensive coordinator at Auburn. So far Kelly has led Jax State to a .500 start before the start of the majority of conference play.

The Gamecocks kept things close against Power Four opponent Central Florida in a 17-10 loss, and picked up two wins against Murray State and conference opponent Liberty.

Running back Cam Cook has been the heart and soul of their offense, as he’s leading CUSA with 537 rushing yards on 89 attempts, with four touchdowns.

Week 11: Florida International (2-2, 0-1 CUSA)

Another conference foe for the Blue Raiders, and another opponent with a first-year head coach. Willie Simmons took over for FIU in December of 2024, replacing Mike MacIntyre.

Although the Panthers are rocking a new coaching staff, they were able to retain starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who was named the CUSA preseason Offensive Player of the Year after putting up 2,557 passing yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Through four games in 2025, FIU has two wins over in-state rivals Bethune-Cookman and Florida Atlantic while dropping a pair of games to No. 3 Penn State and their conference opener at Pitbull Stadium to Delaware.

Week 12: @ Western Kentucky (3-1, 1-0 CUSA)

Coming off an appearance in the CUSA Championship and the Boca Raton Bowl, the Hilltoppers lost offensive coordinator Zach Kittley to a head coach opening at FAU. Kittley took major fixtures from Conference USA’s leading aerial attack in 2024, including quarterback Caden Veltkamp and wide receiver Easton Messer.

So far however, head coach Tyson Helton and Abilene Christan transfer quarterback Maverick McIvor haven’t missed a beat without Kittley.

McIvor currently leads CUSA in completions, attempts, passing yards, passing touchdowns and passing yards per game on the way to two CUSA Offensive Player of the Week awards in four games played.

The Hilltoppers opened their season with a 41-24 win over Sam Houston State, and picked up their only loss so far on the road against Toledo.

Week 13: Sam Houston (0-4, 0-1 CUSA)

After going 10-3 in 2024, the Bearkats have fallen off early in the 2025 season. Former head coach K.C. Keeler departed for Philadelphia to be the head coach at Temple, being replaced by Phil Longo, who spent 2024 as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator.

Sam Houston opened 2025 on a four-game road trip, falling to CUSA opponent WKU, and then a non-conference slate of Nevada- Las Vegas, Hawaii and Texas.

The Bearkats are currently second to last in the league in total offense, while allowing 483.5 yards per game, the highest mark in CUSA by 75 yards.

Week 14: @ New Mexico State (2-1, 0-0)

The Blue Raiders conference schedule ends on the road in Las Cruces, New Mexico against the Aggies.

In year two of the Tony Sanchez era, NMSU has trended towards the bottom of the CUSA with the tenth ranked offensive unit, while being dead last in offense.

Quarterback Logan Fife has taken hold of the Aggies’ starting job after transferring in from Montana. The signal caller has brought a bit of stability to an NMSU team that struggled to find a true starting quarterback in 2024. Through three games, Fife has 760 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Current CUSA Standings

Delaware (3-1, 1-0) Louisiana Tech (3-1, 1-0) Western Kentucky (3-1, 1-0) Jacksonville State (2-2, 1-0) New Mexico State (2-1, 0-1) Missouri State (2-2, 0-0) Kennesaw State (2-2, 0-0) Florida International (2-2, 0-1) Texas at El Paso (1-3, 0-0) Middle Tennessee (1-3, 0-0) Liberty (1-3, 0-0) Sam Houston (0-4, 0-1)

