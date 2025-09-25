The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 5 opponent

MTSU football (1-3) will hit the road for its first conference game this week, taking on Kennesaw State (2-2, 0-0 CUSA). Before the league opener between the Blue Raiders and the Owls, Kai Millette of Kennesaw State’s student newspaper, The Sentinel, shared his thoughts on the matchup between the two Conference USA squads.

After dropping two in a row to begin 2025, including a 56-9 loss to No. 11 Indiana, the Owls rattled off two straight wins. Kennesaw most recently defeated Sun Belt opponent Arkansas State 24-21, after picking up its first win against Merrimack.

“If you had told anybody in the Kennesaw State world that football would be 2-2 to start the season, they would take it in a heartbeat,” Millette said.

The Opposing Coach- Jerry Mack

KSU went 3-9 in its first year as a member of CUSA, in what turned out to be one of the more chaotic seasons across college football. KSU fired former head coach Brian Bohannon in the middle of last season, but not without some controversy.

“The athletic director came out and said that Bohannon stepped down,” Millette said. “Bohannon clapped back on Twitter, says he didn’t step down, he was fired and then the school gets all sorts of negative press.”

Along with the increased coverage following the debacle of whether KSU had fired Bohannon or he quit, the Owls followed it up by posting their head coaching opening on Indeed.

After filing through the numerous phony applications from EA Sports College Football enjoyers, Kennesaw settled on hiring Jacksonville Jaguars running back coach, Jerry Mack, to become the second head coach in program history.

“He’s been around a lot and the thing that jumped out about him when we hired him is the guy’s a winner,” Millette said. “The guy won a lot of football games, and I think that’s one of the most important things when it comes to hiring a coach is their success no matter what level they are at.”

Players to watch

Quarterback- Amari Odom

A redshirt sophomore quarterback from Inglewood, California, Odom transferred to KSU from Wofford and was seen as a depth piece to the quarterback room, according to Millette.

Dexter Williams II was the day one starter for the Owls and the headlining piece for Mack’s first transfer portal class.

“Dexter was the investment… the guy who got some money to come to school,” Millette said. “He was sort of made the face of the program early in the season.”

After starting game one against Wake Forest, WIlliams was replaced by Odom two drives into the game against Indiana. Odom completed 10 of 16 passes and threw for 176 yards along with an interception, compared to one completion and negative one yards by Williams.

The two quarterbacks split playing time in week three against Merrimack, although Odom’s stat line of 12/14 for 108 yards with two total touchdowns outdueled Williams’ nine for 17 day with 88 yards and a score on the ground.

“Before the season, Mack goes on the record and says Odom has made leaps and bounds from the spring to the fall like we’ve never seen before,” Millette said. “Against Merrimack, they split series… and Odom clearly looks like the better quarterback.”

Odom got the start over Williams last week against Arkansas State, and dazzled for KSU. The Owls’ signal caller threw for 308 yards and totaled 101 rushing yards, setting the program record for yards in a game with 409.

“Bottom line is, it’s got to be us playing our best ball,” MTSU head coach Derek Mason said. “[We’ve got to] be on the P’s and Q’s for this quarterback, because this quarterback can hurt you.”

Wide Receiver- Gabriel Benyard

Through four games, the senior wideout leads CUSA with 322 receiving yards, while finding paydirt on two of his 18 receptions.

“Gabe Benyard is in the middle of what could be a really big season for him,” Millette said. “A season where he could put up the numbers to maybe get a chance at the next level.”

In two of four games this season, Benyard has struck defenses for 100+ receiving yards, while getting at least 50 or more in each game.

Millette said that Benyard was brought to KSU as a wide receiver, running back combination but has focused more at receiver due to his athleticism.

“[He’s] a really, really fast wideout, sort of a smaller wideout,” Millette said. “They’ve moved him outside to maximize his ability.”

Running back(s)- Coleman Bennett and Alexander Diggs

Bennett and Diggs are one of only two duos in CUSA to both be in the top 15 in rushing yards.

While Diggs has dealt with some injury issues as of late, the Owls’ rushing attack provides multiple ways for them to move up and down the field, pairing with the dual-threat ability of Odom.

“[They] have been solid,” Millette said. “Just bruisers almost. Diggs is a little more shifty, between the tackles play style and Bennett’s going to run a guy over.”

Bennett has accumulated 191 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Diggs has added 150 yards and one score.

Where to watch

The Blue Raiders conference opener will be aired on ESPN+, with a 5 p.m. CDT kickoff.

Middle Tennessee enters as a +7.5 point underdog against Kennesaw State, with an over/ under line set at 53.5 points.

Editor Picks

Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporter (1-3)

KSU 31, MTSU 17

Brett Walker, Co-sports editor (2-2)

KSU 30, MTSU 17

Jacob Burgess, Co-sports editor (1-3)

KSU 27, MTSU 21

Kai Millette, Sports editor of Kennesaw State’s The Parthenon (Guest pickers 2-2)

KSU 24, MTSU 14

