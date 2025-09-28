MTSU hosts a visiting philosophy professor to talk about grief

MTSU’s Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies welcomed Megan Craig as a guest speaker in the College of Education building on Sept. 26 to discuss the philosophy of death and grief.

Craig is an artist, author and philosophy professor at Stony Brook University in New York.

Students and community members alike welcomed Craig as she broke her lecture down for them into three separate relations with death: being there alongside the bereaved, waiting together with the dying and staying.

For her being there alongside relation, she used the example of an acquaintance whose young child died of a brain tumor, and how the simple act of sitting next to the mother as she grieved began a close friendship.

“I saw the mother of the child who had just died enter the gym and take a seat by herself across the room,” Craig said. “I got up from my chair and moved to take the seat next to her. In the years after that day, our families became close friends, and it’s through this friendship that I learned more about being alongside and how unyielding and necessary it can be.”

Craig also said that being alongside someone grieving is an unknown that both parties must navigate.

“It’s a form of attention to another person and a form of courage, because it is hard to accompany someone into the unknown, or across the valley of the shadow of death,” Craig said. “But it is infinitely less hard than it is to dwell there as they do.”

The second category of the end of life Craig discussed is waiting together.

Using the example of her grandfather, who died after a long battle with leukemia, Craig said that she and her mother sat and waited with him at his bedside as he died.

Craig paints a picture of a stalemate, waiting for him to die.

“There were several hours where he seemed to occupy that space known in the movie The Princess Bride as ‘mostly dead,’” Craig said. “He was not responsive. He was being kept alive by machines, but he wasn’t dead yet.”

While waiting, her mother called funeral homes to make arrangements for Craig’s grandfather, who was not yet dead.

While death can be sudden, modern medicine can make death a drawn-out affair, and waiting by the dying is often an inconvenience, Craig said.

“But there is no rushing the pace of life,” Craig said. “Whether in those first excruciatingly endless and sometimes blissful days of newborn life, or those last endless days of ending it.”

The last relation she spoke about was staying.

Craig told listeners about George, a musician and friend who was dying of cancer. Craig interviewed him and several others about their art and earliest memories, but she felt something shift between her and George.

“I was well and relatively young; he was ill and about to die. We both knew it,” Craig said. “And I could stay.”

George died in hospice, surrounded by friends and fellow musicians who stayed with him until he passed.

All three of the relations are forms of patience, Craig said. But the effects and intention are what differentiate each of them.

Basil Lozano, a philosophy major, met with Craig when she visited his class earlier in the week. Basil Lozano said Craig’s philosophy of staying impacted him the most.

“The stay continues even in the absence of the departed person,” Basil Lozano said.

Ivan Lozano, a doctoral student, said he appreciated the humanity in the lecture, which encouraged a larger conversation about human connection that people don’t typically think about.

“It was very narrative heavy… it allows for more connection, it paints her as a human being, and it makes us think of other people as human beings,” Ivan Lozano said.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

