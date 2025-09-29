The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Conference USA week 5 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league

A look around CUSA after a six-game slate with three conference matchups.
David Cassman, ReporterSeptember 29, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
MTSU’s Parker Hughes, Muaaz Byard and Damonte Smith combine for a tackle during a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.

It was a wild week across Conference USA football, with three conference matchups and a trio of non-conference games to add to the slate. Middle Tennessee and Missouri State fell on the road in each side’s league opener, while teams like Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky made statements to jump out to a strong start in the conference standings.  

Western Kentucky (4-1, 2-0 CUSA) 27, Missouri State (2-3, 0-1 CUSA) 22 

The Hilltoppers defeated the Bears 27-22 to move to 2-0 against CUSA opponents this season. Running back La’Vell Wright led WKU with 91rushing yards and two touchdowns. 

WKU quarterback Maverick McIvor: 317 passing yards, one touchdown 

WKU running back La’Vell Wright: 91 rushing yards, two touchdowns 

WKU wide receiver Matthew Henry: 73 receiving yards 

Middle Tennessee State University (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) 16, Kennesaw State (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) 24 

The Owls defeated the Blue Raiders 24-16 at Fifth Third stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.  KSU gave up 305 passing yards to the Blue Raiders, but held strong in the air while in the red zone as the defense didn’t allow a passing touchdown to MTSU. The Owls’ rushing attack led the offense with 157 rushing yards, opening up the passing game to throw for three touchdowns. 

KSU quarterback Amari Odom: 162 passing yards, two touchdowns 

MTSU running back Jekail Middlebrook: 109 rushing yards, two touchdowns 

MTSU wide receiver Cam’ron Lacy: 96 receiving yards 

Louisiana Tech (4-1, 2-0 CUSA) 30, University of Texas at El Paso (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) 11 

The Bulldogs defeated the Miners 30-11 and while UTEP’s offense produced more yardage they struggled with turnovers as it became a big issue throughout the game. LA Tech’s defense showed up big as it forced five total interceptions with four coming from UTEP quarterback Malachi Nelson. 

LA Tech quarterback Blake Baker: 137 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception 

LA Tech running back Clay Thevenin: 68 rushing yards, one touchdown 

UTEP wide receiver Wondame Davis Jr: 58 receiving yards, one touchdown 

Jacksonville State (2-3, 1-0 CUSA) 25, Southern Mississippi (3-2) 42 

The Golden Eagles defeated the Gamecocks 42-25 at home despite giving up 262 rushing yards. Jax State’s freshman quarterback Caden Creel had a big day on the ground with 161 rushing yards and a touchdown while passing for one touchdown and two interceptions.  The ground game came up big for the Golden Eagles as four players rushed for 40 yards or more and combined for three rushing touchdowns. 

USM quarterback Braylon Braxton: 152 passing yards, two touchdowns 

JSU quarterback Caden Creel: 161 rushing yards, one touchdown 

JSU wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner: 24 passings yards, one touchdown 

Liberty University (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) 7, Old Dominion (3-1) 21 

The Monarchs defeated the Flames 21-7 at home in their first victory against Liberty since a 21-17 win in 2013. Old Dominion had lost four straight games against the Flames with a deficit of multiple scores in each of those matches. The Monarchs took revenge for recent history finishing just shy of 500 total offensive yards, more than doubling Liberty’s output. The bulk of the offensive production came from quarterback Colton Joseph as he threw for 271 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. 

ODU quarterback Colton Joseph: 271 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception 

LU running back Caden Williams: 92 rushing yards 

ODU wide receiver Ja’Cory Thomas: 114 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns 

New Mexico State (2-2, 0-1 CUSA) 20, New Mexico (3-1) 38 

The Lobos defeated the Aggies 38-20 in a huge offensive day for New Mexico. Quarterback Jack Layne led the Lobos, throwing for 303 yards and four touchdowns. The defense also came up big for New Mexico, allowing only 15 total rushing yards. 

UNM quarterback Jack Layne: 303 passing yards, four touchdowns 

UNM running back Scottre Humphrey: 13 attempts, 41 rushing yards 

UNM wide receiver Keagan Johnson: Five  receptions, 117 yards, one touchdown 

CUSA OFFENSIVE LEADERS (As of Sept. 27, 2025) 

Passing: Western Kentucky quarterback Maverick McIvor: 1,474 passing yards, 11 touchdowns 

Rushing: Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook: 614 rushing yards, five touchdowns 

Receiving: Delaware wide receiver Kyre Duplessis: 306 receiving yards, two touchdowns 

Updated CUSA standings heading into week six: 

  1. LA Tech (4-1, 2-0 CUSA)
  2. WKU (4-1, 2-0 CUSA)
  3. Delaware (3-1, 1-0 CUSA)
  4. KSU (3-2, 1-0 CUSA)
  5.  JAX ST (2-3, 1-0 CUSA)
  6. NMSU (2-2, 0-1 CUSA)
  7. FIU (2-2, 0-1 CUSA) 
  1. MO State (2-3, 0-1 CUSA)
  2. UTEP (1-4, 0-1 CUSA)
  3. Liberty (1-4, 0-1 CUSA)
  4. MTSU (1-4, 0-1 CUSA)
  5. SHSU (0-4, 0-1 CUSA)

Conference USA week 5 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league