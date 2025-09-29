The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU boasts about increased enrollment, but the data paints a different picture

Kameron Scott, Reporter September 29, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
MTSU campus near the Student Union on Sept. 9, 2025.

At the 2025 fall Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 14, MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee mentioned an increase in student enrollment at the university over the semester.

However, data proves that overall enrollment has decreased, contradicting the administration’s claims. 

“I’m happy to report we are once again the largest locally governed institution in the state with an official, census enrollment of 20,930, a 2.37% increase over last year,” McPhee said.

However, according to data from the Office of Institutional Effectiveness, Planning, and Research at MTSU, enrollment has declined noticeably since the 2020-21 school year.

In the fall 2024 semester, approximately 20,490 students were enrolled full-time. That is a 7% decrease from the number of students enrolled in the Fall 2020 semester, when 22,080 students enrolled during the pandemic. 

A similar trend occurs during the school year. In the 2024-25 school year, over 23,000 students were enrolled at MTSU. That’s an 8% decrease when you compare it to the 2020-21 term, when over 25,000 students were enrolled. 

The number of part-time students at MTSU has remained relatively stable over the past few years, hovering around 11,000 students. 

The decline in enrollment is surprising, given that college enrollment in the state is actually increasing. 

 Over 291,000 students are currently enrolled in colleges in Tennessee, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center and the National Center for Education Statistics, representing a 5.5% increase from 2024. 

This raise is the fifth-highest percentage increase in the country. However, overall college enrollment in Tennessee has decreased by 12% since 2010, according to data from Education Data

Kaylee Sellers, a sophomore majoring in sociology at MTSU, believed that the cost of tuition was a potential reason for the overall decline in enrollment. 

“I know some friends who left due to affordability,” Sellers said. “Some left due to pursuing other trades, and others left due to attending other colleges. But affordability has been the biggest reason that some have left.”

Sellers also believed that a tuition increase, passed by the Board of Trustees this summer, played a significant role in the drop in enrollment. 

“Personal friends of mine had to leave this semester because it’s just too expensive for them to come here and attend classes and live on their own,” Sellers said. 

Alana Greene, a senior double majoring in music composition and Japanese, said that the quality of education in some departments is another reason for declining enrollment.

“Some people aren’t satisfied with what they’re getting from some of the departments,” Greene said. “They aren’t satisfied with the quality of the education or feel that the teachers don’t care enough.”

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Academic Life
Political and Global Affairs informational meeting on Sept. 9, 2025.
Political and Global Affairs department offers information for students
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee makes a point during the Dec. 5 Board of Trustees meeting in the Student Union Ballroom. At right is Board Chairman Steve Smith. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
What to know about the MTSU board of trustees
People gather at the entrance into the Donald and Frances McDonald Atrium inside the AEB on, Aug. 6, 2025.
MTSU opens new state of the art Applied Engineering Building
The Cope Administration Building holds offices for top MTSU administration like the president, provost and many others. (Photo by Eliza Laugherty)
Conservative legal group files discrimination complaint against MTSU
MT One Stop's table for financial Literacy Month in the Student Union on March 2, 2025.
MTSU Department of Economics celebrates Financial Literacy Month with games, speakers, $10,000 in scholarships
MTSU's entrance after a snowfall in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 19, 2025.
Religious Studies professor visits MTSU to discuss UFO religions
More in Board of Trustees
MT OneStop on Sept. 8, 2025.
MTSU’s tuition rose again, but not for the reason students think
Sidney A. McPhee, president at Middle Tennessee State University, addresses the university’s Board of Trustees during its summer quarterly meeting held Tuesday, June 17, 2025 the Miller Education Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)
MTSU Board of Trustees approves 6.49% tuition increase
MTSU men's tennis huddles together before a match in 2023. (Photo by Matt Posey/MTSU Athletics)
MTSU Student Government Association rails against a mandatory fee increase to fund athletics
The MTSU obelisk sits on the border of campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Branch)
MTSU Board of Trustees approves new master's degree programs
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
Three takeaways from the Sept. 10 Board of Trustees meeting
At last week's Board of Trustees meeting, Rick Kurtz discussed the importance of biweekly pay.
UCW delegate speaks to the MTSU Board of Trustees about biweekly pay
More in News
Megan Craig gives a lecture on philosophy and grief on Sept. 26, 2025.
MTSU hosts a visiting philosophy professor to talk about grief
Officials gather outside the Student Union after a false active shooter situation on Sept. 16, 2025.
How a campus tradition turned into a false active shooter panic
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee addresses students about DEI on Sept. 22, 2025.
MTSU President faces student leaders following the removal of DEI policies
George Walker speaking to the crowd at the Sidelines 100 panel in the Student Union Parliamentary Room on Sept. 18, 2025.
Sidelines 100 and beyond panel celebrates student media
A group picture of the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity after their step show performance.
History comes to life at the 2025 NPHC step show
A series of international flags at the 'Boro International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025.
‘We are the world’: MTSU hosts ‘Boro International Festival 2025
Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU boasts about increased enrollment, but the data paints a different picture