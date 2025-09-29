MTSU boasts about increased enrollment, but the data paints a different picture

At the 2025 fall Board of Trustees meeting on Sept. 14, MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee mentioned an increase in student enrollment at the university over the semester.

However, data proves that overall enrollment has decreased, contradicting the administration’s claims.

“I’m happy to report we are once again the largest locally governed institution in the state with an official, census enrollment of 20,930, a 2.37% increase over last year,” McPhee said.

However, according to data from the Office of Institutional Effectiveness, Planning, and Research at MTSU, enrollment has declined noticeably since the 2020-21 school year.

In the fall 2024 semester, approximately 20,490 students were enrolled full-time. That is a 7% decrease from the number of students enrolled in the Fall 2020 semester, when 22,080 students enrolled during the pandemic.

A similar trend occurs during the school year. In the 2024-25 school year, over 23,000 students were enrolled at MTSU. That’s an 8% decrease when you compare it to the 2020-21 term, when over 25,000 students were enrolled.

The number of part-time students at MTSU has remained relatively stable over the past few years, hovering around 11,000 students.

The decline in enrollment is surprising, given that college enrollment in the state is actually increasing.

Over 291,000 students are currently enrolled in colleges in Tennessee, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center and the National Center for Education Statistics, representing a 5.5% increase from 2024.

This raise is the fifth-highest percentage increase in the country. However, overall college enrollment in Tennessee has decreased by 12% since 2010, according to data from Education Data.

Kaylee Sellers, a sophomore majoring in sociology at MTSU, believed that the cost of tuition was a potential reason for the overall decline in enrollment.

“I know some friends who left due to affordability,” Sellers said. “Some left due to pursuing other trades, and others left due to attending other colleges. But affordability has been the biggest reason that some have left.”

Sellers also believed that a tuition increase, passed by the Board of Trustees this summer, played a significant role in the drop in enrollment.

“Personal friends of mine had to leave this semester because it’s just too expensive for them to come here and attend classes and live on their own,” Sellers said.

Alana Greene, a senior double majoring in music composition and Japanese, said that the quality of education in some departments is another reason for declining enrollment.

“Some people aren’t satisfied with what they’re getting from some of the departments,” Greene said. “They aren’t satisfied with the quality of the education or feel that the teachers don’t care enough.”

