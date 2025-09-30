Cal Mitchell shares lessons from the stage with MTSU students

“The Wiz” star Cal Mitchell followed the yellow brick road home to MTSU Sept. 26 for a question-and-answer session with students and faculty on how he began and worked his way to the big stage.

Mitchell takes pride in his character, Lion; however, he did not start in the role. He began the tour as an ensemble member and understudy to Mykal Kilgore, the original touring cast member. During downtime before the show headed to Reno, directors told Cal to perform as Lion instead of Kilgore for a while. Not long after, he got the call from his agent saying that he would be the new full-time cast member for Lion.

Through this experience, Mitchell told students that they have to be prepared for change.

“Life doesn’t have completely solid roads–it never does, it never has,” Mitchell said. “So you have to be able to adapt and change with those things coming at you consistently.”

When asked what his favorite kinds of stories to tell were, Mitchell discussed how he enjoyed telling stories that allow audiences to reflect on them. He recalled how “The Wiz” is fun and important for today’s worldbut is also a great way for audiences to laugh and take a breath from their everyday lives.

“I do enjoy stories that also always remind audiences of where we’ve been… Who we are and who we can be,” Mitchell said.

One MTSU student, Autumn Schaffer, inquired about how the actor maintained a work-life balance and what hobbies he pursued outside of the show. Mitchell explained how he doesn’t go out to maintain his love for the job. It is better to take a step back from it in his free time – meaning, for him, no musical theater albums, Mitchell said. He writes music, watches movies, and tries new foods in every new place the tour travels.

“It is important because it keeps you rounded into the world,” Mitchell said. “So that you’re not just running from one thing to the other.”

Mitchell ended the session by telling the class to go into every room with a humble outlook, because you can always learn more. He reminded students to go into shows keeping it simple, cute and fun.

“And along with that, you find people that care and you end up finding friends that also feel the exact same way as you,” Mitchell said. “Once you get out of college, the box of understanding, what it is to take a class, what it is to learn, what it is to learn, what it is to figure out things. You have to think outside the box.”

