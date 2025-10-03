The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
The ins and outs of campus employment at MTSU

Logan Bowman, reporterOctober 3, 2025
Logan Bowman
The Career Development Center is located on the third floor of the Keathley University Center on campus at MTSU

Hundreds of student applications are processed by MTSU employers every semester, but few applicants will receive an interview, and even fewer will actually get the job they applied for. However, aspiring students looking for on-campus employment can take advantage of the many free employment tips and resources available at MTSU. 

The first step of the hiring process is crafting an appealing resume that will catch an employer’s eye. Professional employers spend about six to ten seconds on an applicant’s resume. Because of this, it is important to construct a noteworthy resume suited to the job’s hiring description. 

The Career Development Center, located on the third floor of the Keathley University Center, is built specifically to help students build a resume that fits the criteria employers are looking for.

“One of the main things I do is review student resumes to tell them how to properly build a resume, what to put, what not to put, things like that,” student worker and a peer-career ambassador for the CDC, Justine Norton said. “Students send their resumes to our email, and then we’ll go in there and give them tips on formatting or helping rewrite a sentence or bullet point [in their resume]. And when that’s said and done, we send it back to them, and hopefully they’ll send back an updated one so we can help them out with that as well.”

The Career Development Canter at MTSU offers resume reviews, job interview prep and more resources to help students prepare for work after graduation. (Logan Bowman)

Most of the on-campus hiring will be done through the hiring website Handshake, and students are encouraged to create a free account to access available employment opportunities on campus. 

Campus positions through Handshake are ideal for students who have large gaps in their schedule, as those gaps can be filled with work hours that would otherwise be difficult to fill in off-campus positions. Travel time and gas money spent are cut down significantly and it allows students to build their schedule in tandem with their job instead of around it. 

The Federal Work Study program through FAFSA is another avenue for employment at MTSU. Students with an updated FAFSA can fill out an FWS application form through PipelineMT. If a student qualifies for FWS, they will be able to apply for FWS positions at MTSU. 

Cameron Earnest, a freshman and FWS candidate at MTSU, applied to many different jobs at MTSU, but his current position in the Todd Art Gallery complemented his major the most.

“I have a federal work study on-campus job in the ceramics room… I did ceramics my senior year of high school and really enjoyed it. I get to build stuff while I’m watching over the ceramics room, and it’s kind of fun,” Earnest said. “[My major] is interior architecture, it’s kind of design-oriented like ceramics, so I think the creative process could be applied to anything like that.” 

It is important to keep in mind that campus positions are scarce, whether or not they are FWS positions and it is up to the student to be proactive when job-seeking. Timing can also be a deciding factor on employment, and open positions will fluctuate depending on the point in the year. 

“Most of us do try to staff up before the summer ends. Some of us even start in the spring semester recruiting for who will be able to work in August. The same is true now, we’ll be recruiting in the fall semester for the spring,” Jennie Bryan said, the Assistant Director of Employer Relations at the Career Development Center at MTSU.

Bryan acknowledged the challenges that come with finding an on-campus job. 

“Sometimes, it’s difficult…If your schedule doesn’t allow you to work in the available hours, then you may not get that position, not because you’re not qualified, but because it doesn’t mesh well with your schedule,” Bryan said. “But do continue to follow up… other students’ schedules change too. Some larger departments also have more flexibility than others.”

2,600 students are employed at MTSU, a relatively small number compared to the 20,000 students total enrolled at MTSU.  Although a campus position is admittedly hard to come by, the time and effort (and a little bit of luck) are worth it to those determined to reap the benefits of a campus position. 

“Nearly 50% of our students are first-generation campus students, so those of us that employ student workers invest in them beyond the work they do,” Bryan said. “For a student that is just beginning to develop their professional persona, and decide their career pathways, and learning what it means to go into the world of work, I really highly encourage them to seek on-campus employment.”

Bryan said her experience as a student worker prepared her for life in ways that other jobs wouldn’t. 

“I’m a huge advocate for on-campus employment…” Bryan said. “I was a first generation college student and I worked in the Dean’s Office, and that’s when I really began to understand the benefit of on-campus employment. It plugged me in, in a way that other opportunities wouldn’t.

Employment at MTSU takes many steps, but those willing to put in the time and effort will be rewarded with flexible hours, engaging work and preparation for future employment.

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

The ins and outs of campus employment at MTSU