NEWBREED Nashville Fall Championship Takes Over MTSU Rec Center

Amidst the hustle and bustle of MTSU homecoming weekend, jiu jitsu took center stage at the MTSU Campus Recreation Center with the NEWBREED Nashville Fall Championship.

The tournament reflected the sport’s growing popularity with a packed MTSU Rec Center and full morning of competition with a wide variety of athletes ranging in age and experience.

The event began at 9 a.m., with the youth division that featured competitors as young as four years old. Although the technique was not as refined as the later events, heart and competitive spirit were on full display.

Coach Zach Thomas of Ares Jiu Jitsu emphasized the importance of young athletes mastering a few key techniques and focusing on the fundamentals rather than immediately diving into complex moves.

“I try to get them really tuned in and dialed in to one to two techniques, whether that be either a triangle or an arm bar,” Thomas said. “Get them in the gym and really good at those two things to where they feel unstoppable on the tournament.”

Thomas stressed that while winning is the goal, it’s not the only reason to compete. He encouraged his athletes to perform with confidence regardless of the outcome, and to push through adversity.

“Really, it’s just letting them know that a loss hurts,” Thomas said. “It’s always going to hurt, but it hurts because they’re a champion. And then the next priority is sharpening for the next match. Keep it together, because it’s easy to break down. Keep it together, stay courageous, and go back out there, because that’s what we’ve signed up to do.”

The love for Jiu Jitsu was present all throughout the event with competitors each having their own unique reason for competing. Whether it be for self-defense, competition or just exercise, each athlete had their own individual story as to how they fell in love with the sport.

Gracie Barra competitor Youssef Mdarhri’s love for the sport comes in part to the sense of community that comes hand in hand with training.

“The main thing is, when you get to the gym, it’s just about one big family,” Mdarhri said “That’s all it is. But when you’re in here, and it’s people you don’t know, even if you beat them or you lose, you still feel that sense of community. You still love each other. And that’s probably my favorite part.”

Another reason for Mdarhri’s love of the sport comes down to the artistic part of the martial art itself.

“I’d say, in here, you get to do what you want, and it’s a form of expression, in my opinion. And I kind of find it as an art,” Mdarhri “And especially, if you’re good at something, you can’t be good at something and not like it at the same time.”

For Michael Randall, a Mid-American Sports Karate and Martial Arts competitor, the reason for starting jiu jitsu came from a different place.

“What made me love jiu-jitsu was that when I was a kid, so it started off with me doing karate,” Randall said. “And when I was a kid, I used to get bullied a lot. And I started doing martial arts so that I could learn how to protect myself and defend myself.”

The sport of Jiu Jitsu is not just about improving your physical health, but also about the mentality that it gives you.

“One thing I’d say to those that are hesitant to join a martial art is that depending on what you have going on in life right now, it can be a really good stress reliever,” Randall said. “It can hang on, you know. Anger issues, it can help with anger issues. It can help with, you know, with a discipline or a lack of discipline. Have more self-control. Martial arts can teach you, you know, self-respect, respect for others.”

One of the standout performances of the tournament comes from the women’s no-gi advanced absolute division. The absolute division consists of the best athletes in the region going head-to-head regardless of weight class.

Caitlin Kelley claimed victory by way of submission in two separate matches to secure both a victory and a spot at The Ultimate Grappler Finale in Greenville, South Carolina.

Kelley’s love for jiu jitsu stems from the strength and confidence the sport has instilled in her, empowering her as both a woman and an athlete.

“Being able to be strong and assertive and just be the dominant athlete… For women especially, we can defend ourselves and out here is the best place to show it,” Kelly said. “We’re really fighting and if we can do it in here, then we can really protect ourselves out there.”

For Kelley the sport has become more than just a competition, it’s become a way of life for both her and her whole family.

“My whole family trains, we own a gym, my son trains, my husband trains, and I want to be a good example for my son and my little one too,” Kelly said. “I want them to see, hey mom’s out there kicking some butt, we need to go out there and do that too.” .

As the event came to a close the final team scores of the youth division were announced, resulting in the Hardy Hit Squad placing third, Flight Zone Jiu Jitsu claiming second place, and ADG Jiu Jitsu (Smyrna) taking home the top spot.

On the adult side of the competition Legion Jiu Jitsu placed third, Hardy Hit Squad in second and Ground Strike grappling finishing in first.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

