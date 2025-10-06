Students build home, memories with Habitat for Humanity at MTSU

MTSU students and members of Exit Realty, along with Habitat for Humanity volunteers, joined together on Thursday, Oct. 2, to build sections of a house for a Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity community member.

After the panels were built on the Student Union Commons, they were taken to the Rutherford County Legacy Pointe Neighborhood, where they would be put together as part of a new house for a community member, according to Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity CEO Terri Schultz.

“It’s an exciting event, and giving back to the community is always something that we just cherish and enjoy doing,” Exit Realty broker Valerie Glynn said.

Students and volunteers could sign up for a shift at different points during the day to volunteer and assist with assembling the panels.

A number of students and volunteers helped out, representing organizations both on and off campus. These included Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the Interior Design Program, Women in STEM, Scholars Academy, and off-campus organizations such as City Church.

Students were able to sponsor a shift of work through a particular class or organization, according to the Office of Student Organizations and Success. Most of these included S.W.E.E.T. Melanin, Interior Architecture Class, Student Organization for the Advancement of Research, Scholar’s Academy, Honors Research Seminar (UH) 3900 class, and the Bahamian Student Organization.

John Martinez, an MTSU freshman who volunteered on the build, talked about what community service meant to him.

“I guess, in my mind, it’s always, if you have the ability to help somebody, it’s your responsibility to do so,” Martinez said. “And it was just really cool to do something that you don’t do every day, instead of just going to class.”

Schultz offered a couple of thoughts after reflecting on the initiative from a personal perspective.

“I started as a volunteer, and what I have always said to other people who are starting as volunteers is, I can go back to the first house I ever volunteered on, and that house is still there, and that homeowner is still in it,” Schultz said. “So it’s really interesting to know that I’ve helped build that person’s legacy, but they’ve also been a part of my legacy.”

Students can “live out their True Blue Pledge” by being engaged in the life of this community, Jackie Victory, director of Campus Activities & Strategic Marketing, said.

