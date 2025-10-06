The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Students build home, memories with Habitat for Humanity at MTSU

Students and volunteers gathered in the Student Union Commons Thursday to help build home for a Rutherford County neighbor.
Graham Thompson, Contributing writerOctober 6, 2025
Cara Haywood
Volunteers assist putting a house frame together for a Habitat for Humanity event on campus on Oct. 2, 2025, in the Student Union Commons.

MTSU students and members of Exit Realty, along with Habitat for Humanity volunteers, joined together on Thursday, Oct. 2, to build sections of a house for a Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity community member.

After the panels were built on the Student Union Commons, they were taken to the Rutherford County Legacy Pointe Neighborhood, where they would be put together as part of a new house for a community member, according to Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity CEO Terri Schultz. 

“It’s an exciting event, and giving back to the community is always something that we just cherish and enjoy doing,” Exit Realty broker Valerie Glynn said.

Student volunteers prepare to assist with building during a Habitat for Humanity event at the Student Union Commons on Oct. 2, 2025. (Cara Haywood )

Students and volunteers could sign up for a shift at different points during the day to volunteer and assist with assembling the panels. 

A number of students and volunteers helped out, representing organizations both on and off campus. These included Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the Interior Design Program, Women in STEM, Scholars Academy, and off-campus organizations such as City Church. 

Students were able to sponsor a shift of work through a particular class or organization, according to the Office of Student Organizations and Success. Most of these included S.W.E.E.T. Melanin, Interior Architecture Class, Student Organization for the Advancement of Research, Scholar’s Academy, Honors Research Seminar (UH) 3900 class, and the Bahamian Student Organization.

Students assist Habitat for Humanity in building a small home at MTSU in
Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Oct. 2, 2025. (Cara Haywood )

John Martinez, an MTSU freshman who volunteered on the build, talked about what community service meant to him. 

“I guess, in my mind, it’s always, if you have the ability to help somebody, it’s your responsibility to do so,” Martinez said. “And it was just really cool to do something that you don’t do every day, instead of just going to class.”

Schultz offered a couple of thoughts after reflecting on the initiative from a personal perspective.

“I started as a volunteer, and what I have always said to other people who are starting as volunteers is, I can go back to the first house I ever volunteered on, and that house is still there, and that homeowner is still in it,” Schultz said. “So it’s really interesting to know that I’ve helped build that person’s legacy, but they’ve also been a part of my legacy.”

Students can “live out their True Blue Pledge” by being engaged in the life of this community, Jackie Victory, director of Campus Activities & Strategic Marketing, said.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
MTSU's chapter of the American Democracy project set up for Election Day outside of Central Magnet School n Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2024 (Photo by Skyler Wendell)
American Democracy Project to host student-led panel on civil engagement
MTSU's health clinic is located near the Student Union in the Campus Recreation building in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
MTSU Health Services encourages students to get their flu vaccine
Joshua Haymes points to someone in the crowd while he debates another student about issues the transgender community face on Oct. 1, 2025, in the Student Union.
Christian nationalist sparks debate during MTSU visit
MTSU campus near the Student Union on Sept. 9, 2025.
MTSU boasts about increased enrollment, but the data paints a different picture
Megan Craig gives a lecture on philosophy and grief on Sept. 26, 2025.
MTSU hosts a visiting philosophy professor to talk about grief
Officials gather outside the Student Union after a false active shooter situation on Sept. 16, 2025.
How a campus tradition turned into a false active shooter panic
More in Featured
Sandy Knox and Dean Beverly Keel at the MTSU Lyrics Lounge in the Miller Education Center on Sept. 30, 2025.
Sandy Knox blends laughter, lessons and lyrics in MTSU Q&A
A balloon arch at Boro Pride on Oct. 4, 2025.
‘Companies don’t want to be seen at Pride anymore’: Boro Pride faces financial troubles
MTSU freshman and Riverdale High School alum DJ Taylor takes a handoff during a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Riverdale graduate turns heads in first touches with MTSU football
Cummings Hall is one of two freshman dorms of MTSU's campus. (Photo by Kailee Shores)
MTSU offers new fitness space in freshman residence hall
The Career Development Center is located on the third floor of the Keathley University Center on campus at MTSU
The ins and outs of campus employment at MTSU
Jazlyn Flowers painting a pumpkin at the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment's Pumpkin Painting on Oct. 1, 2025.
Halloween cheer comes to Bragg with pumpkin painting
More in Features
"One Battle After Another" movie poster. Image courtesy of Warner Bros Entertainment.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ confronts family, fascism and survival
Cal Mitchell speaking to MTSU students at a Q and A event on campus Sept. 25, 2025.
Cal Mitchell shares lessons from the stage with MTSU students
Hades II game cover. Image courtesy of Supergiantgames.
Weekly Distractions: 'The Wiz,' 'Demon Slayer' and Bad Bunny hype
John Mayer plays his guitar at the Midnight Sun Stage at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Sept. 28, 2025, at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tennessee.
Pilgrimage 2025: John Mayer makes fans see the Park in a 'New Light' on day 2
Fans line the barricade at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Saturday evening, Sept. 27, 2025
Pilgrimage Festival 2025: Kings of Leon, Turnpike Troubadours rock the Park on day 1
"The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden on a bookstand.
Before it hits the screen, 'The Housemaid' captivates on the page
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Students build home, memories with Habitat for Humanity at MTSU