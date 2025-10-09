Womack out, new residence hall in at MTSU

Construction is underway on MTSU’s new campus housing complex, which will replace the Womack apartment complex on the east side of campus.

Students vacated the Womack apartments during the summer, and crews are now clearing out the old buildings with demolition set to begin sometime this fall.

Michelle Safewright, executive director of Housing and Residential Life, feels excited for students to have more suite-style housing options.

“We are meeting students where they want to be,” Safewright said. “Not having that suite-style housing has been a hindrance for us because students want more privacy than what they get currently in our other buildings.”

According to Safewright, the planned five-story resident hall will include 554 beds, making it the largest housing facility on campus. The new complex will feature six-person suites with shared living areas, as well as double and single rooms and suite-style layouts with shared bathrooms. Each floor will also have community spaces.

Zachary Thomas, a graduate student at MTSU, lived in the Womack apartments last year and is glad this new space will be available.

“I hate that I’ll be out of here by the time they go in, but [I’m] excited to see them when they’re finished,” Thomas said.

While this new project marks significant progress for student living, officials said it presents some temporary challenges. This project resulted in the university losing 250 beds, and the housing waitlist had more than 800 students by the end of the summer. However, housing staff offered more leniency on refunds for deposits to returning students who chose to live off-campus, Safewright said.

To better manage availability, MTSU moved the room selection process for returning students to the fall semester, hoping to obtain a more accurate count for the upcoming first-year student housing in the spring.

The applications for housing opened Sept. 15, and Safewright encouraged students to apply as soon as possible.

“Don’t wait until January … by then it’s too late for most returning students,” Safewright said.

A 550-space parking garage is also part of the project, but it will open before construction on the new residence hall is complete.

Housing officials want students to be involved in the design process for the new space. They will host focus groups to help develop future renovations and create the housing master plan. Students interested in participating can reach out to their SGA senators or their RAs.

Groundbreaking on the new complex is scheduled for January 2026, with the building expected to open in the fall of 2027.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].

