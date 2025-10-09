Nardo the True turns grief into art with ‘Inner Thoughts’

MTSU student Nardo the True spills his truth on his newest R&B track, “Inner Thoughts,” a tribute to his late aunt, which will be released on Oct. 19.

Antwoinardo Dixon, performing under the alias ‘Nardo,’ is a junior majoring in Music Business and an aspiring artist who has always loved music and performing. At one point, he had given it up, but with the passing of his aunt Dorothy Bain-Seymour, he dove into writing and rediscovered his passion. The song is a track off his upcoming album “Dorothy’s Letter.” The album is a heartfelt letter describing the six stages of grief, unveiling his feelings about her battle with breast cancer.

“We always had a great relationship,” Dixon said. “It didn’t matter about the time and distance or that we weren’t in each other’s faces because it was always natural.”

With Dixon’s aunt living in the Bahamas and Dixon in the States, they didn’t get to see each other all the time but remained close. Dixon reunited with his aunt in 2019 when she came to have her baby. That year, she discovered a lump in her breast, but doctors concluded it to be from lactation. She later found out it was Breast Cancer.

After a year of treatment in the States, she was cancer-free. Despite taking all the necessary precautions, including a double mastectomy, she spent two years in remission before having complaints of back pain. Her doctors in the Bahamas concluded her pain was from old age, even though she was only 33 at the time.

Scared to come to the U.S. because she was already dealing with previous medical debt, it wasn’t until Dixon’s graduation in 2023 that she returned. Two days after his graduation, she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, stage four bone cancer and a tumor was found growing rapidly over her heart. They were told she wouldn’t make it through the weekend.

“It went from me celebrating the happiest day of my life to two days later, my aunt was gonna die,” he said.

Miraculously, she survived for six more months, even celebrating a birthday before passing away on Nov.19. To cope with the grief, Dixon began to write out his feelings, thus turning them into a song. He opened his heart out over a smooth beat, recounting the tight-knit relationship they had, wishing he could’ve done more.

“At this point, this is no longer Nardo the artist,” he said, “this is a nephew wishing he could say something to his aunt, but he knows he can’t, so I’m gonna describe the way I’m feeling the best way I can.”

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, he hopes to share her story and connect with others who may have lost a loved one similarly. He encourages others to find their own outlet to channel their emotions like he did with music.

“You need to find something to put yourself in,” Dixon said, “don’t forget about the death, but find something to channel your energy in because you don’t wanna be depressed and you don’t wanna put yourself in a position where you hate the world.”

As a student, being an up-and-coming artist has its own challenges, but managing it through grief adds its own layers. Dixon says the song and album were supposed to come out last year, but the journey was worth it because of the connections, respect and opportunities gained from the experience.

Dixon’s mother, Antonia Bain-Pride, expressed her support for his music. Although she had her initial reservations about his career choice, she valued his dream and believed in him to make it possible.

“I know that he’s gonna sing his heart out, number one,” Bain-Pride said. “And number two, I know it’s probably gonna make me tear up because he tells a lot of truth when it comes to his aunt, and we went through a hard time with losing her— me especially, because she was my younger sister, and I felt guilty she was leaving before I left.”

For Dixon, he takes satisfaction in touching others’ hearts with his music, even if it’s just one or two people.

“I want you to really sit down and hear my heart,” Dixon said. “I didn’t make this album to make money, I made this album out of love.”

