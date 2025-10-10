Murfreesboro area High School Football: 5 things to know through fall break bye week

Murfreesboro area high school football is seven games deep, as all five 6A teams enter a bye week over Rutherford County’s fall break.

As teams in 6A Region 3 take a break from the action, five storylines have jumped out of Murfreesboro’s high school football scene.

Oakland Patriots remain untouched

The reigning TSSAA 6-A state champions have continued to carry over the momentum of last year, riding a 13-game win streak and starting off 7-0 this season.

Oakland is coming off a 35-14 victory over Rockvale where the Patriots’ defense forced six turnovers. Two-way senior Justice Haggard stole the show against Rockvale, racking up 103 rushing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on defense.

The Oakland defense has been a force to be reckoned all season, with big names like University of Mississippi commit Craig Tutt and University of Tennessee commit Joel Wyatt helping to lead the team to four shutouts on the year.

Oakland looks to remain undefeated as they travel to LaVergne High School on Oct. 17th.

Riverdale rides 4 game win streak

Despite a slow 1-2 start to the season, the Riverdale Warriors have turned the season around by winning their last 4 games in a row.

The Warriors now boast a record of 5-2, with the teams only two loses coming against Knoxville Catholic High School and Murfreesboro rival Blackman High School.

The offense is led by sophomore quarterback Gavin Hampton, a transfer from Ravenwood High School. Since arriving on Riverdale’s campus, Hampton has taken the reins of a young Warriors offense.

With 16 scores through the air through the fall break bye week, including three in a 31-13 victory over Smyrna High School in week seven, Hampton has catapulted Riverdale back into the playoff conversation. The Warriors will be back in action at home on October 17th where the team will face off against Siegel High School.

Blackman Blaze starts hot at 6-1

The Blaze have started the season off strong with a near perfect record at 6-1 on the season.

Blackman has been a high scoring team all season with the team winning four of its seven games by scoring 28 points or more.

The sole loss on Blaze’s record came against Oakland, where the Patriots snapped Blackman’s five-game win streak.

Blackman bounced back after the loss the next week and put up a dominant 35-7 performance over Stewarts Creek High School. The Blaze came out of the gates swinging, putting up 28 points in just the first half and never letting their foot off the gas.

Blackman will step back into action on Oct. 17th when they take the field at home against Smyrna.

Rockvale Rockets struggle to find consistency

Rockvale has seen ups and downs through the season, holding a 3-4 record throughout the first seven weeks of play.

The Rockets are led by first year head coach position in former Middle Tennessee State University linebacker James Counce.

Rockvale most recently fell 35-14 to Oakland. Turnovers plagued the Rockets’ performance as the team ended the night with three fumbles and three interceptions.

Senior quarterback Jonathan Hamby has proved to be a true dual threat quarterback through seven games, leading the Rockets in both passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns.

Rockvale looks to get back in the win column as they are set to play Tullahoma High School on Oct. 17th.

Siegel Stars look to break rough patch

Siegel has had a roller coaster of a season, starting the season hot 3-1 before dropping three games in a row, putting the Stars 3-4 going into the break.

Siegel’s defense has struggled to shut down opponents from scoring, allowing a total of 86 points in the last three games.

The Stars’ most recent performance came in a non-district game against Clarksville High School, where the Stars fell 20-7 to the Wildcats.

Siegel looks to snap this rough patch facing off against Riverdale on Oct. 17th.

