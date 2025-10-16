The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
‘We must do better, because we are better’: National Pan-Hallenic Council cancels courtyards Wednesday after fight breaks out

Jaeda Jackson, Social media managerOctober 16, 2025
Ariyannah Artis
NPHC office suite on the third floor of the Student Union on September 4, 2025.

A fight broke out on Oct. 16 at the National Pan-Hellenic Council Courtyard Wednesday in the Student Union Commons, said NPHC president, Jaliyah Webb.

Two women got into a physical altercation that escalated after other students joined the fray, Webb said.

MTSU Police Department officers responded to the incident at 9:51 p.m., according to the MTSU Daily Crime Log. The crime log lists the incident as still active.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council released a statement the following morning addressing the incident.

A screenshot of the press release from the National Pan-Hellenic Council Instagram account on Oct. 16, 2025. (Jaeda Jackson)

In the statement, Webb condemned the behavior of attendees.

“The actions displayed during recent Courtyard Wednesday gatherings have not reflected the values of integrity, unity, and excellence that we strive to embody and promote,” Webb said.

Webb also announced that the events will be canceled for the rest of the fall 2025 semester.

“While this decision was not made lightly, it is necessary to preserve the integrity of our Council and the broader campus community,” Webb said.

This is an active story, updates will come as more information becomes available. 

Jaeda Jackson
I am a Sophomore working on a Social Justice Journalism degree with minors in Political Science and University Honors. When I'm not working with Sidelines, you can find me working at my internship as a photographer with the hockey team! A fun fact about me is that I am the mom to 3 beautiful houseplants.
‘We must do better, because we are better’: National Pan-Hallenic Council cancels courtyards Wednesday after fight breaks out