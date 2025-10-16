‘We must do better, because we are better’: National Pan-Hallenic Council cancels courtyards Wednesday after fight breaks out

A fight broke out on Oct. 16 at the National Pan-Hellenic Council Courtyard Wednesday in the Student Union Commons, said NPHC president, Jaliyah Webb.

Two women got into a physical altercation that escalated after other students joined the fray, Webb said.

MTSU Police Department officers responded to the incident at 9:51 p.m., according to the MTSU Daily Crime Log. The crime log lists the incident as still active.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council released a statement the following morning addressing the incident.

In the statement, Webb condemned the behavior of attendees.

“The actions displayed during recent Courtyard Wednesday gatherings have not reflected the values of integrity, unity, and excellence that we strive to embody and promote,” Webb said.

Webb also announced that the events will be canceled for the rest of the fall 2025 semester.

“While this decision was not made lightly, it is necessary to preserve the integrity of our Council and the broader campus community,” Webb said.

This is an active story, updates will come as more information becomes available.