Blackman Blaze stays hot in a 35-7 win over region foe Smyrna

A pair of two-touchdown performances from Brylan Odour and Jabari Kemp lead the way for Blackman’s seventh win of the year.
Alex Wittke, Contributing writerOctober 18, 2025
Rusty Miller
Oakland High School’s Dvon McGhee (99) chases down Blackman High School’s Jaevion Elliott (1), in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at Bart Smith Field on Sept. 26, 2025.

Blackman High School (7-1) extended its win streak to two with a 35-7 victory over Smyrna High School (3-5). 

Fresh off of Rutherford County’s fall break, the Blaze wasted no time getting on the board as Jaevion Elliott found Brylan Oduor for a 35-yard touchdown to give Blackman an early 7-0 lead, his first of the season. 

Blackman’s defense was suffocating all game, starting out with two forced fumbles on Smyrna’s first two drives of the game, which set the table for Blaze touchdowns.  

Running back Jabari Kemp scored back-to-back touchdowns for the Blaze off the turnovers as Blackman quickly built a 21-0 lead over Smyrna.  

After a missed field goal attempt by Smyrna, Blackman once again found themselves in Bulldog territory, but were forced to punt. 

Early in the second quarter, Makari Abernathy took a screen pass 65 yards to the house for his first score of the season and to extend Blackman’s lead to 28.  

After another quick stop by the Blaze defense, Elliott found Oduor for a Blackman score, this time from 67 yards out. This enabled Blackman to go into halftime up five scores. 

Scoring came to a halt in the third quarter as both defenses came out of the locker room looking sharp.  

Blackman’s defense forced its third fumble of the night to start off the fourth quarter; however, it didn’t lead to much action offensively. 

The Bulldogs found the endzone for the first time late in the fourth quarter as AJ Jackson found Tristen Davis to trim the lead to 35-7. 

 Both teams are back in action next week as the playoff push continues. Blackman travels to Siegel High School looking to solidify itself as a playoff contender, while Smyrna looks to bounce back against LaVergne High School.  

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Blackman Blaze stays hot in a 35-7 win over region foe Smyrna