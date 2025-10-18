From Nixon to now: Generations unite in Murfreesboro to declare ‘No Kings’ in Trump era

Editor’s note: This story contains profanity that may offend some.

“Democracy dies in silence,” Holly Amber, a middle-aged woman who stood alone holding a homemade sign that read the same, said as her red, white and blue outfit reflected the fall sun.

Hundreds of passersby on Murfreesboro, Tennessee’s, Broad Street honked their horns in support or disapproval of the “No Kings” protest, as students, retirees, parents, children, veterans and other community members formed a line of posters and American flags that stretched from Church Street to Vine Street.

The No Kings Alliance held nationwide protests — on June 14 — against actions performed by President Donald Trump and his administration.

Amber, who is the chair of the reproductive justice group called RuCo (Rutherford County) Action, was one of more than 1,600 people who joined the “No Kings” protest in Murfreesboro on Saturday. Across the country, people participated in over 2,500 protests. In Tennessee alone, organizers planned more than 30 protests.

Murfreesboro Indivisible, a local chapter of the national progressive organization that formed after the 2016 election, had some issues organizing the protest. The rally underwent several location changes. Organizers originally planned to hold the rally at the Murfreesboro Square before relocating to The Avenue — a local shopping center — before finally settling on Broad Street, said Susan Myers-Shirk, a rally organizer and a founding member of Murfreesboro’s branch of Indivisible.

“But people got the word,” Myers-Shirk said. “There’s lot’s of folks here.”

Who was there?

The Democratic Socialists of Middle Tennessee were called upon by organizers to help the Murfreesboro Police Department with security, Myers-Shirk said.

GoVoteTN, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring Tennesseans have access to the electoral process, also attended to share the group’s mission. The state purged 18,000 voters in Rutherford County from registration lists because they did not vote in two consecutive November elections, Chloe Suruti, a member of Indivisible and GoVoteTN, said.

“We encourage everybody to make sure that they’re going to be able to vote in 2026,” Suruti said.

In Tennessee, voters are automatically purged from voting rolls if they fail to respond to a confirmation notice and if the voter fails to otherwise update the voter’s registration over a period of two consecutive regular November elections. There are also other reasons, including death or a name change.

Members of the Middle Tennessee Democratic Socialists declined to participate in an interview at the event. One member, Jeff Wegner, cited the organization’s bylaws about speaking to the media. However, no such bylaws exist in the organization’s constitution or code of conduct.

Jorge Avila, president of MTSU College Democrats, attended the rally on behalf of the group and wanted elected officials to “listen to the people.”

“We’re here for a reason,” Avila said. “It’s because of your refusal to do your job right and to represent your constituents. You’ve turned your back, and you have kissed [Donald Trump’s] ring. That’s something you need to stop or else you’ve lost our respect.”

Three counterprotesters showed up, but all declined to comment to Sidelines. One held a homemade sign that read “Look @ these losers,” standing with someone in a “Make America Great Again” hat. Another waved a Trump 2024 flag and shouted that surrounding organizers and protesters “couldn’t touch him.”

In addition, at least one truck “rolled coal” at protesters, a practice where drivers intentionally modify fuel and timing settings in the engine and disable certain emissions controls to direct diesel exhaust at a targeted group.

“That drives me crazy,” John High, a retired veteran who served 30 years in the Air Force, said. “That man has been by here four times … and he just spews it right back right in front of us. But he’s got his right.”

Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Utah have outlawed rolling coal. In Tennessee, rolling coal is not illegal.

Why were people protesting?

People lined the sidewalk, holding signs condemning the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, denigrating Trump’s connections to convicted sex offender and alleged human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and highlighting democracy.

“In 1965, I raised my right hand and took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” High said, his voice breaking and his eyes swelling with tears. “And that’s why I’m here, because I feel like for the first time since 1775, we’re moving toward losing our democracy.”

Pat Thweatt, a Murfreesboro native, waved a sign that read “I protested in the 70’s, now I’m protesting in my 70’s.” Thweatt was 18 when she rallied against the Nixon administration in the 1970s, and said that protesting back then was fun but frantic and confusing.

But protesting isn’t fun these days, Thweatt said.

“People my age who have seen it, who went through the thing with Nixon, are like, ‘How can this happen again?’” Thweatt said. “Nixon is very tame compared to what’s going on now.”

In the 1970s, she said, protesters were primarily young people, but protesters of all ages attended Saturday’s rally.

A young girl, Teagan Jones, donned an inflatable dinosaur costume with a sash, an homage to the “Freedom Frog,” a protester who wore an inflatable frog costume in Portland, Oregon. The demonstrator unintentionally became a symbol of resilience after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer sprayed pepper spray into the costume’s air vent.

The sash bore witty phrases, such as “Petrified POS [piece of shit],” “Alexander Scamilton” and “Yellvis Presley.”

Other protesters also pulled from internet culture.

Holly Cardin from Smyrna held a sign that read “Etsy Witch Curses: $1.69 a Piece.” The sign referenced an article from Jezebel titled “We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk.” The now-deleted article was posted two days before Kirk, a conservative activist, was assassinated.

“I think that these little [meme references] bring us together on so many different levels of context,” Cardin said. “It shows how complicated and tragic things are, but also kind of hilarious.”

Saturday’s “No Kings” rally was Latonya Shumpert’s first protest. The 2003 graduate of MTSU didn’t participate in previous protests this year because she believed “it would get better,” Shumpert said.

As an educator and a mother, Shumpert said she was especially concerned about the future of education, but she couldn’t identify a singular issue that led her to join the protest.

“It’s just a culmination of it all to say ‘This is not okay,’” Shumpert said. “[It’s not okay for people to lose their rights]. So for me, it’s not one issue, [the protest is] to state the host of all the other things and things to come.”

She brought her children to the protest to show them they have to act when “something is not right,” Shumpert said.

“We can either stay home and be mad and do nothing, or we can come out here with a group of people where we all agree on this same principle,” she said.

A number of dogs were also in attendance, including a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd named Pal, who was draped in a sign that read “Dogs For Democracy.”

“[Pal] is extremely sweet, he loves everybody, and he is deeply against anybody being treated with cruelty or without due process,” Pal’s owner, Jennifer Marchant, said. “He also supports environmental activism. He does not like the country getting dug up with more coal mines and [fewer] EPA regulations.”

Alan Chiupka, a veteran who served 10 years in the Army, expressed his disdain for Trump and accused the president of avoiding military service and using his presidency to amass wealth. He and his wife carried a large photo of Trump shrugging, with the text “How can he commit so many felonies with such tiny hands?”

“[The sign] was petty, but Donald Trump is the pettiest man in the world, and he is embarrassed about how small his hands are,” Chiupka said. “And I just wanted, if per chance [Trump] ever saw this, he would know Alan Chiupka said it about you, buddy.”

The Lorax, a character from Dr. Seuss’ book of the same name, protested in prison garb. Cassidy Vaughn donned The Lorax’s yellow mustache and eyebrows, as well as a bright orange jumpsuit with “inmate” across the back. Vaughn said that, if The Lorax were here today, he would be persecuted for what he stood for, like environmentalism and anti-industrialization.

Vaughn also held a sign with a quote from the movie adaptation of The Lorax.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing’s going to get better, it’s not,” the sign read.

