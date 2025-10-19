Categories:

The ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ unites MTSU with raunchy absurdist comedy

A night of glitter, chaos and community at MTSU’s 16th annual “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Cole Terranova, Reporter
October 19, 2025
Columbia, Magenta, Frank-N-Furter and Riff Raff in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Oct. 17, 2025.
Columbia, Magenta, Frank-N-Furter and Riff Raff in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Oct. 17, 2025.
Samuel McIntyre

On a cool fall night, the Student Union Ballroom was transformed by fishnets, birthday hats and chaos as MTSU students and staff gathered for the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

On Oct.17 and 18, Rocky Horror returned to MTSU in collaboration with the Little Morals shadowcast for its 16th year. True to tradition, the event featured costumed actors mimicking the movie behind them, loud and explicit haggling from the audience and a slew of ludicrous props used at specific scenes.

The chaos and creativity of the show left audience members laughing from start to finish, keeping the energy high at the late-night screentime. Emily Richards, an MTSU alum who attended, believed the event showcased an unexpected level of chaos.

Columbia, Magenta and Frank-N-Furter in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Oct. 17, 2025.

“It’s not for the pearl clutchers,” Richards said. “You can’t expect a single thing. Everything comes out of nowhere. You just kinda have to come and see how chaotic it can be.”

The experience began even before attendees walked through the ballroom doors. Some Little Morals Shadowcast actors marked first-time viewers with a big red V on their heads, as they were labeled “virgins” for seeing the show. They were then given a red balloon, or rather a cherry, to be popped later in the night. 

The production itself started with the host, Vesper Gamble, reading off the rules of the show, primarily of showing the actors and crew respect and to keep the alleys clear. She then instructed the virgins to stand up in the alleys, place their balloons between their thighs, and then pop their friends’ cherries. 

After some technical difficulties, the raunchy, classic ritual began. The audience erupted into applause as bright red lips on the screen sang the intro song “Science Fiction/Double Feature.” Gamble, on the stage, performed a burlesque dance while audience members ad libbed profanities into the lyrics, setting the rambunctious tone for the night. Actor Maya Ronick, who played the Character Magenta, described the plot as disjointed and lewd, all while donning a smile.

Fishnets, flying toilet paper and fierce self-expression filled the Student Union Ballroom as students embraced the cult classic’s wild, unapologetic spirit.
Samuel McIntyre
Rocky Horror Picture Show virgins before losing their cherry on stage in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Oct. 17, 2025.

“The whole point is that it doesn’t make sense, it’s very campy, very raunchy, in the best way,” Ronick said. “Two little prudes end up in this castle and meet some crazy characters and have a lot of sex. Everybody sleeps with somebody at some point in the show.”

One standout moment during the experience was “Time Warp,” where the lights were turned on and the audience danced along with the performers. Everyone swung their arms over their heads and thrust their hips as the movie demonstrated. The various props added to the absurdity when the character Dr. Scott enters the movie. As he crashed through a wall, rolls of toilet paper were tossed across the ballroom, covering the audience in unraveled streamers of paper. 

While the absurdist comedy of the show can stand on its own, RHPS stands out in its positivity and empowerment of its fans. Ronick described what the show means to her and how it helped her well-being while living in Nashville.

“[RHPS] has given me a lot more confidence and community because I was struggling to find queer communities in the Nashville area,” Ronick said. “It helps me feel more confident in body positivity, which is nice. I needed some of that. And a great opportunity to make friends who are like-minded.”

Event organizer Sofia Gonzalez highlighted the show’s empowering nature, emphasizing how it encourages attendees to let loose and express themselves freely. 

“[RHPS] is about letting your freak flag fly,” Gonzales said. “Being yourself and being okay and just having good fun.”

Gonzalez mentioned why the showing of RHPS is important on campus. The event stands to bring a variety of students together. With the disjointed and sporadic nature of the show, it puts its viewers on equal footing, encouraging them to be themselves and to be proud.

With the success of this year’s turnout and the unlimited watchability of the RHPS, Gonzalez said it was very likely the event would return next year, continuing one of the most energetic, absurd, and uniting events on campus. 

