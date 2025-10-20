The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

‘If you don’t throw, you don’t know’: Why MTSU football’s pass heavy offense is struggling

While sitting third in Conference USA in passing yards, the Blue Raiders’ offense is tied for last with 17 points per game.
Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporterOctober 20, 2025
Erin Douglas
MTSU’s Nick Vattiato delivers a pass against Marshall, at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.

With a redshirt senior quarterback who led Conference USA in passing a year ago, there were expectations that MTSU football’s offense would find success through the air. 

With an offensive coordinator who set a preseason goal of 35 points a game and coined the slogan, “If you don’t throw, you don’t know, you don’t go,” there were in-house expectations that MTSU football’s offense would find success throwing the ball. 

But through five games, the Blue Raiders sit at 1-5, and the offense has been underwhelming, as the unit has yet to eclipse 30 points.  

“The reality is the weapons are there, we’ve just got to make sure we can put the ball in the end zone,” MTSU head coach Derek Mason said. 

While the offense has only crossed the threshold of 20 points twice in six games this year, the Blue Raiders’ play caller is adamant about a goal much higher than that. 

“I think the ideal productivity is 35 points and a win,” MTSU offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder said.

While the Blue Raiders have struggled to score, the problem hasn’t necessarily been throwing the ball. Senior quarterback Nick Vattiato is fifth in the conference with 1,302 passing yards, and generated over 68% of MTSU’s offense with his arm. 

“He probably played the worst game of his career versus Austin Peay,” Reeder said. “He bounced back… he’s played some pretty solid games in a row. Sometimes numbers lie, but he’s been productive and how much he’s thrown he’s done a good job.” 

Although Reeder is happy with the performance of his fifth-year quarterback, his offense has still struggled to put up points. Ranked last in CUSA with 17 points per game, the second-year offensive coordinator points towards red zone woes as a culprit for the lack of points. 

“We’ve got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot with red zone penalties and red zone turnovers,” Reeder said. “It’s not anything necessarily that the opponent is doing to us. It’s just the focus and the attention and the detail of what we have to do.” 

MTSU offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder walks off the field following a loss to Missouri State at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 8, 2025. (Ephraim Rodenbach)

Reeder specifically pointed to the red zone struggles in losses to Kennesaw State and Marshall.  

Against the Owls, MTSU tallied two penalties within the opposing 20-yard line along with a Vattiato interception that shifted things in favor of KSU. The loss to the Thundering Herd was also littered with problematic penalties that Reeder mentioned. 

Although the inability to convert close to the goal line has harmed MTSU’s ability to put points on the board, it seems at times that the Blue Raider offense has almost become predictable for other teams. While they are third in the conference in passing, with the highest number of attempts prior to the bye week, Middle Tennessee is second to last in total rushing yards and last in rush attempts. 

“I’ve always thrown the ball my whole life,” Reeder said. “And that’s what my offenses have been about. I don’t have a number of times to throw it in a game, I throw enough to win.” 

Reeder sees the blueprint to winning with the Blue Raiders to be through the air, but through 18 games as the play caller, Middle Tennessee has only four wins to show for it.  

Looking throughout Reeder’s career and stops as an offensive coordinator, he had the most success during his time with Eastern Washington. In 2018 with the Eagles, Reeder led the number one offense in the Football Championship Subdivision. 

“We were like 250 running and 250 throwing, it was incredible balance,” Reeder said. “But that wasn’t the plan. It was just give the ball to the open man.” 

On paper, it seems like finding the open man leading to offensive success would make perfect sense. However, MTSU seems to prove this idea wrong at times this season. 

Last year, MTSU’s passing attack relied heavily on the duo of Holden Willis and Omari Kelly. Of Vattiato’s CUSA leading 3,092 yards, the since graduated tight end and current Michigan State wideout hauled in 58% of Vattiato’s passing in 2024. 

With the two top targets gone, Reeder mentioned that there was some uncertainty coming into the season about the new weapons replacing Willis and Kelly. 

“If you don’t throw it to them, you don’t know what they can do,” Reeder said. “Right now, he has chemistry with Nahzae [Cox], he has chemistry with AJ [Jones]. We’ve got to continue to build that chemistry with Cam [Lacy] and Amorion [Walker].” 

The connection between Vattiato and Cox has been solidified, as the Fresno City College transfer has jumped out as the top target for the Blue Raiders. Cox has hauled in 28 catches for 353 yards and four scores. 

MTSU wideout Nahzae Cox makes an acrobatic catch over KSU’s Caleb Offord in a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025. (Ephraim Rodenbach)

Lacy has made himself known as another strong weapon for Vattiato in the last two games for the Blue Raiders, adding 273 yards and two touchdowns for MTSU. 

Outside of those two receivers, the next highest targeted player has been running back Jekail Middlebrook. The redshirt sophomore has gotten his first opportunities as a lead back this year, and become a bright spot for a struggling offense. 

“Jekail is going to get the ball about 15-20 times a game,” Reeder said. “I don’t know how he’s going to get it. It can be handed to him, it can be thrown to him… as long as he’s getting the ball.” 

After the week four homecoming loss to Marshall, the offense’s struggles became apparent enough for Mason and the staff to bring Reeder down to field level during the games; a change from being in the coaches’ box, where Reeder said he had spent every game in his career as a play caller. 

“The point was to give a little bit of different energy on the field and allow me to look the guys in the eye and not be in the press box,” Reeder said. “I think it’s important and we’ll continue to do that.” 

Reeder said that the change also makes practice more game like, as he has always been field level with the players during practice. 

The move hasn’t led to a change in the win column for the Blue Raiders, but it has shown a sign that the offense is trying to change something before the second half of MTSU’s schedule.  

MTSU will begin the home stretch of its conference schedule with a road trip to take on the University of Delaware on Wednesday, Oct. 22. 

