MTSU club hockey extends win streak in sweep of in-state rival Tennessee

MTSU club hockey (8-2) swept the University of Tennessee’s Division II (4-5) and Division III (0-1) teams at the Ford Ice Center in Antioch, Tennessee, this weekend.



After years of falling short, the Blue Raiders upset the Division II Volunteers for the first time in program history. MTSU completed a sweep of Tennessee on its way to its fourth consecutive sweep of the season. The Blue Raiders top line delivered in two statement victories, tallying eight of 15 goals scored over the weekend.



“It’s huge for us,” MTSU forward JJ Landers said. “Just being able to tell everybody that we’re the best team in the state, and we’re a force to be reckoned with moving forward.”

Game 1 vs the Division II Volunteers

Middle Tennessee forward Matthew Siciliano picked the pocket of a Volunteer defender and finished on the breakaway, giving MTSU a 1-0 lead. Tennessee responded on the power play as forward Mitchell Spranklin buried a rebound off the pad of MTSU goaltender Ayden Kopec, tying the game at 1-1.



With under 15 seconds remaining, Siciliano raced up the boards and fired a slapshot from the faceoff dot past Volunteer goaltender Limcon Simons, lifting MTSU to a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.



The Blue Raiders added two goals in the second, with Siciliano completing his hat trick, to give MTSU a 4-1 lead heading into the third. Tennessee struck early in the third as forward Jacob Premo scored from close range to cut the lead to 4-2.



Middle Tennessee quickly responded on the power play as captain Linden Palmer split two defenders and slotted a goal just past the post. Two late goals from the Volunteers narrowed the gap, but an empty netter from MTSU forward Tommy Chunchukov secured an upset 6-4 victory in game one.



‘The first game was against their Division II team,” MTSU goaltender Grant Williams said. “So that was a huge upset for the program, and really for the seniors, we all feel for them because this was kind of their last go at Tennessee.”

Game 2 vs the Division III Volunteers

Riding a big win against the Division II Volunteers, the Blue Raiders seized momentum early as Chunchukov scored from close range to give MTSU the early 1-0 advantage. The Blue Raiders kept rolling as Landers spun around a defender and dished the puck to Keenan Rosas for the second goal of the period.



As the second period started, the game got physical, with both teams accumulating multiple penalties early in the period. Siciliano struck again on the power play from the blue line, extending the MTSU lead to 3-0. The Blue Raiders scored four goals in the final seven minutes of the period, including a hat-trick securing goal from Rosas to make the score 7-0 at the end of two.



The third period started with constant pressure from Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders’ aggressive forecheck led to multiple near-scoring chances. MTSU forward Kierian Ogle went top shelf on Tennessee goaltender William Schine to extend the Blue Raider lead to 8-0 midway through the third.



After the Ogle goal, a slew of penalties followed a dogpile at mid-ice. MTSU notched one more goal as the Blue Raiders secured a 9-0 victory over the Volunteers, completing the sweep. Williams secured a 28-save shutout in the win, the first shutout of the year for Middle Tennessee.



“The last time we played them [Alabama], here in Nashville, it was a physical back-and-forth game,” MTSU forward Donovan Yesnach said. “We just got to go in there, play a good game.”



MTSU will travel to Pelham, Alabama, next weekend in a rematch against the University of Alabama Frozen Tide (1-4).

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.