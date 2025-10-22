The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Follow live: MTSU football takes on Delaware for the first time since 1978

Live updates from Middle Tennessee’s Weekday Conference USA clash with the Fightin’ Blue Hens.
Brett Walker, Co-sports editorOctober 22, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
MTSU offensive lineman Otto Janse Van Rensburg gets hyped ahead of a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Updated
Oct 22, 2025, 6:49 pm

Q1 8:28 Touchdown: Delaware’s offense marches 89 yards in 10 plays to open the scoring in this one. Nick Minicucci found Sean Wilson for 22 yards to cap off the drive.

Oct 22, 2025, 6:41 pm

Q1 13:42: An 18-yard gain by Nahzae Cox on third down is wiped away following official review. The Blue Hens take over on their own 11-yard line following the MTSU punt.

Oct 22, 2025, 6:23 pm

Pregame: Delaware wins the toss and defers to the second half. MTSU will receive to begin the game.

MTSU football (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) is set to take on the University of Delaware (3-3, 1-1 CUSA) for a Weekday Conference USA matchup at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Delaware.

The Blue Raiders enter tonight’s contest after a bye week and ride a three-game losing streak into the game. Meanwhile, the Fightin’ Blue Hens will face MTSU for the first time in over 47 years and look to get back in the win column following a 38-25 road loss to Jacksonville State University (4-3, 3-0 CUSA) last Wednesday.

For a full game preview, click here.

What's wrong with MTSU football? Why the Blue Raiders are struggling in 2025
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Co-Sports Editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Follow live: MTSU football takes on Delaware for the first time since 1978