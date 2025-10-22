Follow live: MTSU football takes on Delaware for the first time since 1978

MTSU football (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) is set to take on the University of Delaware (3-3, 1-1 CUSA) for a Weekday Conference USA matchup at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Delaware.

The Blue Raiders enter tonight’s contest after a bye week and ride a three-game losing streak into the game. Meanwhile, the Fightin’ Blue Hens will face MTSU for the first time in over 47 years and look to get back in the win column following a 38-25 road loss to Jacksonville State University (4-3, 3-0 CUSA) last Wednesday.

For a full game preview, click here.

