‘Cults’ to headline MTSU fall concert series

Cults, an indie music duo, headlines MTSU’s 2025 fall Signature Event concert on Nov. 17 in the Student Union Ballroom, MTSU Campus Life announced Friday. Auburn, an MTSU student band, opens for the show.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. The concert is free for students, and one non-student guest is allowed.

SPARE regularly hosts free concerts on campus, with one held in the fall and another in the spring. The duo’s unique brand of soft indie pop and deeply reflective lyricism follows a trend seen in the concert series, which featured indie artists Phoebe Bridgers and Del Water Gap in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Cults recently released their newest album, “To the Ghosts (Deluxe Edition),” in September 2025. Some of their hits include “Always Forever” and “Gilded Lily.”