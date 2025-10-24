No Labels gives MTSU students with different views a place to talk

No Labels, a new political club at MTSU, hosted a discussion about feminism on Wednesday in the Student Union, but the event was much more than just an opportunity to compare different feminist theories.

The student-run organization emphasizes listening and learning from opposing viewpoints. It was founded as a place where students from diverse political backgrounds can come together to discuss topics important to them, according to its founder and president, Fatima Macareno. The idea that disagreement doesn’t have to lead to division is paramount.

“The main reason to join this club is because you get to interact with people you can disagree with,” Sneh Ghandi, the No Labels secretary who identifies as a moderate Democrat, said. “I think there are only 10% of things that me and Fatima agree on, yet we respect each other.”

Running a club like No Labels comes with its own challenges, though.

The discussion on Wednesday ended with a low turnout. Macareno and Gandhi acknowledged that MTSU is a commuter campus and hope to engage more students in the future. The club currently has just over 20 members, according to Macareno, but she said they struggle to get people to meetings.

Macareno also recognized the risk that the club could become a “safe space” echo chamber of centrism rather than an arena of diverse views.

“We are trying to get students with different political backgrounds and viewpoints to come together, talk about issues in the world and have conversations in a productive manner,” Macareno said.

Why No Labels?

The club originated when Macareno, a moderate Republican, had an idea over the summer. She said she was motivated to start the chapter after noticing that many clubs on campus tend to align with one side of the political spectrum, while excluding the other. She felt there was a gap for students who wanted to engage in productive political conversation without judgment.

Club members, like Gandhi, believe that the group’s purpose is to break away from the “us versus them” mentality often seen in modern politics.

“In the United States, we have a mentality of choosing sides,” Ghandi said. “It leads to polarization. Fatima and I disagree. But we coexist. That is the main thing about the club, No Labels — we can still have our views.”

Members often come from various political and cultural backgrounds, yet share a commitment to respectful discussion.

No Labels has not yet held its first official debate, but Macareno and Ghandi described how debates will work once they begin hosting them in a couple of weeks. Two people debate at a time while the rest of the audience watches. During regular meetings, students discuss current events and challenge each other’s perspectives while maintaining mutual respect.

No Labels seeks to foster understanding among community members, regardless of their political affiliations, through respectful conversation and openness. Showing that common ground is still possible on a college campus.

The goal is “to unite MTSU students from all political backgrounds” without hostility or confrontation, said Macareno.

The club promotes open and nuanced dialogue on challenging topics, focusing on understanding rather than persuasion — an important skill as students navigate the news cycle throughout the school year, as well as this year’s special election in Nashville.

“[No Labels] offers one modest promise: a table large enough for multiple viewpoints, a listening ear, and a chance to learn,” Ghandi said.

