Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces red-cockaded woodpeckers’ return

MTSU welcomed the TWRA, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, for its inaugural Biodiversity Summit on Oct. 22, promoting nature-based work and conservation.

MTSU’s Department of Biology, TWRA, Tennessee State Parks, and the state’s Department of Environment and Conservation had tables and exhibits at the event, which included a special announcement.

TWRA Biodiversity Chief Josh Campbell introduced a new project launched by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, TWRA and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The project intends to reintroduce populations of red-cockaded woodpeckers to Tennessee by 2028.

Campbell discussed their connections to specific ecosystems and said this particular woodpecker has not been seen in Tennessee since 1994.

“It left the state because the habitat left, and it became geographically isolated from other populations here in the Southeast,” he said.

Governor Bill Lee made a video announcement promoting the project.

“Its return is not just a biological milestone, it is a triumph of collaboration for all Tennesseans,” he said.

Campbell also expressed his excitement about the event’s turnout and public interest.

“This was our first event. Yeah, so we were really taken aback by the response we got because we had over 600 people attend this year,” Campbell said. “I mean, that’s a big, big number to see for your inaugural [biodiversity summit] event.”

Roger McCoy, the director of conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, TDEC, was the event’s keynote speaker.

McCoy presented the first address on “Finding and Enhancing Your Niche in Biodiversity” and highlighted the importance of teamwork in conservation work.

“Modern threats to biodiversity can appear absolutely overwhelming at times. But remember, we are not alone,” McCoy said. “We are part of a community, and working together, we can make a difference.”

Students from other schools and representatives from various nature organizations across the state attended to explore the exhibits, hear presentations and connect with representatives.

Darius Mullin, an employee at Cypress Grove Nature Park in Jackson, Tennessee, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating that he had found new opportunities to connect with others in his field.

“…I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come here, and so far, it’s been a very rewarding and educational experience…,” Mullin said.

The event also featured several presentations discussing various nature and conservation topics, like “Finding & Enhancing Your Niche in Biodiversity,” “Migrating into the Future of Bird Conservation in Tennessee” and “The Crayfish of Tennessee.”