Off-campus housing fair promotes affordable alternatives to dorming

MTSU’s Division of Student Affairs hosted an off-campus housing event outside the Student Union Building on Oct. 23, aiming to present housing options for transfer students during National Transfer Student Week.

During the third week of October, universities and colleges recognize students planning to transfer from one institution to another to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

While incoming freshmen are guaranteed housing at MTSU, upperclassmen and transfer students can be denied due to high demand.

The fair featured seven off-campus apartment and townhome complexes in Murfreesboro, located near the university: Richland Falls Apartments, 2762 Residences, 1540 Place, Cobalt Row, Landmark Apartments, The Social Blue, and the Albion at Murfreesboro Apartments.

Students can live off-campus without sacrificing proximity to the university, Maigan Wipfli, director of First-Year and Non-Traditional Student Engagement, said.

In general, the Nashville suburbs of Murfreesboro, Smyrna and La Vergne are known for being affordable, so the rent prices are lower than the national average and not as expensive as other Metro Nashville counties. Therefore, it is possible that students may be able to find an off-campus complex that is more affordable.

Rutherford County is recognized by Nashville property search as the most affordable county in the Metro Nashville area, as its housing and apartment rental prices are lower than the national average.

However, Rutherford County is actually considered the second most affordable in the Metro Nashville area, with Dickson County being the most affordable, according to a report by Fox17.

Daniel Woldekidan, a history and computer science double-major who lives in the southern suburbs of Nashville, said the event made him consider living off-campus next year.

“I probably would consider getting an apartment, not only to get this experience, [but] also to avoid having housing as part of my tuition in addition to my classes and book fees,” Woldekidan said. “This fair is helpful because I get to explore deals with every complex and get to know what it is like to live by myself.”

